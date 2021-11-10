Headlights on at dusk and dawn
Driving home from Monmouth toward Falls City. The time is about 7:20 in the morning, a gray dawning. I stop at the Monmouth and Kings Valley Highway junction. I look to the left and to the right, both ways, of course, and I see car headlights coming down Kings Valley from both directions, North and South, but in my mind, I’m appraising their distance and I’m thinking there is just enough time and space for me to pull out and cross over to Bridgeport Road, but then again at the same time, I’m saying to myself “no hurry, no reason to rush here, but there is room and time.”
All of this happening in the blink of an eye or two. Well, I decide to wait and I say to myself, “What’s the hurry? Slow down — you move too fast,” and just as I make that split-second decision, a car without headlights on, just in front of the car with its headlights on, rushes and roars by in a dark flash — a fleeting black phantom. In the dawn and gray overcast morning, I would never have seen what’s coming with the second car’s headlights on trailing just behind this dark-winged shadow.
If I had tried to cross, I would have been T-boned, raw and bloody, driver’s side at 60 miles per hour plus, dead at the scene. My heart and mind went soaring with all the what ifs, my foot crushing the brake pedal, and oh my, was my heart beating like the proverbial drum. A somber warning to all: in the dusk and dawn, leave those headlights on. It could be a matter of life and death for everyone. Don’t be in a hurry when driving. Take your time. Take your time. Look both ways and look both ways again.
John Kurz
Dallas
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.