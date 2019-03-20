Still work to do in women equality
Women’s history month reminds everyone just how strong the female spirit truly is, as women have succeeded farther than societal gender oppression ever intended. Women continue to break glass ceilings every day in the world through success in all fields of life, great leadership, and continual strength. However, in impoverished areas in the world, there is no glass ceiling to be broken, there is only despairing opportunities.
Economic pressure is put on impoverished countries when there is a lack of educated people. When impoverished nations do not invest in women, they are stumping economic success. Not investing in half of the work force puts these countries in a state of perpetual catch up. Work is continuing to be less labor intensive, and more intellectual. A less-educated population means being technologically unadvanced. When women work and earn for themselves, that doubles the spending power of the current economy as women become active consumers.
The stats speak for themselves proving immense inequality in impoverished locations. 31 million girls are still out of school (Source-UNESCO), and of the 774 million illiterate adults in the world, 2/3 of them are women (Source-UNESCO). A lack of literacy is setting up women to fail.
No matter gender, socio-economic status, or your geographic location; everyone should be born entitled to fundamental necessities. It is our prerogative as human beings. A woman who feels emboldened and knows her words have power and meaning to the world will set an example and open the door for others to follow.
Chelsea Hartnett
Monmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.