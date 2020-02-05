Customer appreciates service
Technical Genius Solutions was very helpful in fixing the problem with my computer. Reducing the cost for senior citizens was an unexpected bonus.
Barb Chrisman
Dallas
Who’s Who cover fails to represent
The cover of Who’s Who in Polk County 2020 seems very hip and graphically pleasing until you really look at it. The cover features no people of color, no old people, no children, no disabled people. Not a very true representation of our county.
Tamar Myhrum
Monmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.