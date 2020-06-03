Bring back Independence Cultural Awareness Commission
As we all know we live in a very troubled world today. The list of things gone wrong is long and the consequences of those wrongs even longer and greater. Many of us who can least afford it are out of work, confined by a virus that is unseen but deadly. Our economy is set back, way back, and will not come out of the depression it is in anytime soon, regardless of what our president wishes or says.
Now imagine that you are a person of color, black or brown. The virus COVID-19 impacts this group to a greater extent than whites. They typically have lower paying jobs and are often the first to be let go when the economy gets tight. Now we see that they are viewed differently than the rest of society by our law enforcement folks. We all say “not us” but when push comes to shove, we fall back on old practices, particularly when scared. Yes, these are scary times we live in!
Let us do something positive about this huge injustice please! Twenty years ago there was the Independence Cultural Awareness Commission. They met regularly and discussed in kinder, gentler time’s ways to get to understand other cultures.
We need something similar in all of our communities. Now is the time to talk more with people we don’t know or understand. A peaceful push back in these troubled times.
Mark Trolan
Dallas
Police, fire funding should in the budget
In the IO’s paper on May 27 the Dallas City Manager said the budgets of Police, Fire, Library, Parks, and Administration are paid for out of the general fund? Why then are we being charged fees on our water bills to fund Fire, and Police? Police and Fire should be in the yearly budget! Not a fee on our water bills!
Ferrell True
Dallas
