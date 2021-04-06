Oregon small businesses are dying
With Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order-imposed cap and trade; new proposals, including HJR 13 raising commercial and rental property taxes 60%; HB 3351, which seeks a $17 minimum wage by 2023 so businesses are responsible for fees, insurances and worker training; HB 3296 which boosts beer, hard cider and wine tax 3,000%; SB 137-1, which disconnects Oregon from the federal tax code stripping access to CARES relief; HB 237, 2598 and 2389 Timber taxes, which hurt affordable housing; and adding Covid and unchecked vagrancy and vandalism, death seems imminent.
Kristine Dalton
Monmouth
GOP walkouts hurt everyone
Remember the saying, “Lead, follow, or get out of the way?”
Well, it’s time for Republican lawmakers to choose something other than “obstruct-walk-off-the-job-and-expect-to-be-paid-and-remain-in office.”
These walkouts are, at best, childish. At worst, they tear at the heart of democracy and a representative government.
By not showing up, Republicans are slowing down Oregon’s economic recovery. They are blocking funding to help the unemployed and prepare for the next fire season. We all lose when they go AWOL.
Everyday GOP lawmakers skip work, they violate their oath of office and duty to uphold the constitution on behalf of the people. Their first duty is to show up for work. They don’t. This isn’t a partisan issue. As taxpayers we rely on government officials to do their jobs. Their job is not to win every vote, or to only vote on bills they like.
Mike Nearman and Brian Boquist have led the pack of do-nothings and what’s worse, they boast about it. Name one other person you know who has the luxury of routinely skipping work and getting paid.
The proposals being considered in Salem are common sense. If lawmakers fail to show up to work, they shouldn’t get paid and should get a $500 fine.
If you’ve had enough, check out: NoMoreCostlyWalkouts.org.
Dawn Reynolds
Dallas
