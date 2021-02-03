Capitol attack hasn’t worked — yet
The Oregon Republican Party’s resolution that alleges similarities between the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol and the burning of the capitol building of the German Weimar Republic in 1933 is absolutely correct. But not in the way the Republican Party contends.
Nazi party members accused communists of setting the 1933 Reichstag fire. Hitler, who had been elected Chancellor of the Republic in 1933, used the fire to suspend civil liberties of the German people and begin his reign as Der Fuhrer. And that’s the actual similarity between the two events. A person who had been elected to the highest executive office in a republic, used the power of that office to try and expand his powers to the level of a dictatorship. The 1933 effort was successful. So far,the 2021 effort has not.
Dan Van Otten
Amity
Dallas should be more welcoming
It’s been interesting watching Independence distance itself from Rep. Mike Nearman, and rightly so. He represents much of rural Polk County, and Dallas, which is no surprise.
I remember listening to candidates for Dallas City Council and mayor talk about wanting to make Dallas a welcoming and inclusive city during candidate forums. Apparently it was all just talk. The council decided against any recognition of the Martin Luther King holiday and from what I’ve seen, we’ll not see any recognition of Black History Month either.
Some candidates did mention more events downtown, but these were not deemed worthy of any kind of recognition by Dallas. I think for Dallas, welcoming and inclusive means something different from how Monmouth and Independence see it. My hope is that someday Dallas will acknowledge its past, because that past is still with us whether we recognize it or not.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
‘White privilege’ rhetoric insulting
I am sick and tired of hearing about white privilege and racism. Certainly they are here. But they are being used to silence a large group of people while progressives under the current party in power consolidate their power and hijack our country.
This rhetoric asserts that only through government intervention and progressive policies can minorities succeed. This is insulting to the millions who have been successful through their own vision and hard work. People like Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. DuBois, Gen Benjamin O. Davis Sr., Jackie Robinson, Maya Angelou, Justices Thurgood Marshall, Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayer, and President Barack Obama.
What about the millions of illegals aliens who are here and those who are at our borders trying to get in. Why are they here? Because they know, that even with racism and white privilege, they can, through their hard work and perseverance, succeed.
Gary Weis
Dallas
PCSO volunteer offers thanks
I am a member of the S.A.L.T. Unit (Sheriff’s Auxiliary and Law Enforcement Team) within the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. We are strictly a volunteer unit which exists to address less life threatening duties that take our regular officers away from more critical demands from the Polk County residents.
In doing what we do we have been so blessed by ordinary people who wish to express their appreciation for law enforcement by buying our meals and often thanking us for all we do. I hope each of you who have done this will read this and know how much those kind gestures means to every one of us even though we often don’t get the opportunity to thank you in person.
We live in difficult times when the value of law enforcement is often challenged and often not so much appreciated. Any small gesture of appreciation means so much more than anyone knows. Thank you again for your kindness and appreciation for what you say and do for Polk County Law Enforcement.
John Brown
West Salem
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.