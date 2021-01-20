Nearman must resign
We were shocked. In December, State Rep. Mike Nearman opened doors that allowed armed men into our Oregon capitol building when legislators were in session. They violently attacked the officers who worked to keep doors closed during the pandemic.
We were not surprised. In 2017, at a rally on the capitol steps, Nearman welcomed people who raised their hands as Oath Keepers or Three Percenters — both are extremist anti-government groups. He fights unions, health care for all, women’s rights, and he gets a lot of money from far-right groups.
We are determined. Because Nearman betrayed his oath of office and his action put people in danger, he needs to leave. He can resign or be forced to go. People in House District 23, let’s speak out.
Bob and Carol Christ
Dallas
Annexations should go to a vote
Have I missed something?
Chapter XV, Miscellaneous Provisions Monmouth City Charter — Codes, 15.08 Annexations:
Except for annexations for failing septic systems, health hazards or other annexations mandated by state law,annexations of more than one acre must be approved by a vote of the city registered voters.
I will refer you to a song by John Gorka,Houses in The Fields for further considerations.
Louis Stuckey
Monmouth
Nearman’s actions condemned
Rep. Mike Nearman, in his statement defending his indefensible action allowing violent protesters into the State Capitol building (Itemizer, Jan. 13) says he fears “mob justice.” That’s either rich irony or cynical projection. By his own actions, Nearman facilitated a disturbance by a mob of violent demonstrators that, once inside the building, scuffled with and assaulted police. When they were finally expelled from the Capitol the same mob broke glass doors and assaulted journalists.
As recent events in Washington, D.C. and at state capitols around the country have shown, we have real reason to fear dangerous mobs of fringe insurrectionists, fueled by conspiracy theories and lies, intent on disrupting our system and institutions of government.
Rep. Nearman should worry more about how he, as an elected official in a position of trust and responsibility, can protect us from those mobs, not help them carry out their destructive agenda.
As a constituent and former state representative, I condemn Rep. Nearman’s actions.
Lane Shetterly
Dallas
BOC show commitment to county
Thank you to the Polk County Board of Commissioners for their continued commitment to the residents of Polk County.
This has recently been demonstrated through their partnership with Alyrica to develop and expand reliable high-speed internet access to rural residents across the county. This commitment to improving infrastructure in our county provides both individuals and businesses opportunities that were previously unavailable.
Personally, it has given our family a true high-speed internet connection for the first time. Our children can finally connect with teachers and classmates in video classes for distance education, and we can work remotely reliably.
From our family and the other residents of Polk County who now have access to this technology we say THANK YOU!
Jeremy and Melanie Ainsworth
Monmouth
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.