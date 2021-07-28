Building moratorium is needed
I read again in the I-O, the city of Dallas asking residents to conserve water, due to shortage and drought conditions. And I remember reading how it has been planned to build another water reservoir, a project slated out for 10 years, before completion. Yet the city is continuing to allow construction of lots and lots of new homes in the city, all of which will require more and more water usage.
What are they thinking? We’re all trying to do our part in water conservation during this period of drought, so why not place a building moratorium on all new construction for the next few years, in a effort to address this issue.
Come on City Council, step up, do your part: building moratorium.
Rick Long
Dallas
City should have better maintenance
In the past few years the city of Dallas has declined in how our city has been maintained. With lack of weed control, gravel in the streets, weeds along the curbs, etc.
Our city was kept in much better shape than now. The council and management should be ashamed of how it looks today.
F. True
Dallas
Pickleball tournament a success
On behalf of the Dallas Pickleball Club, we would like to thank those in our community who came out in support of our First Annual Pickleball Tournament. We appreciated our spectators, volunteers, and those who were patient with the use of not only the pickleball courts but the tennis courts as well. Over three days, we had over 160 participants, over 400 games played and loads of fun.
Thank you Shane Denning from Timberhill Athletic Club for partnering with us and organizing the tournament. He is an amazing organizer and representative for the sport.
Thank you Bob Tucker with MAK Grills & MAK Pickleball for providing shades, golf cart, lunch for all the participants on Saturday and the most delicious bacon bit on Sunday.
Thank you Dallas City Parks for supporting our tournament with reserving the courts.
Thank you to the many volunteers who helped set-up, man stations, referee and offer support in many ways during the busy tournament hours.
Thank you to our neighbors around and near the courts for your patience with the increased activity near your homes. Will filled up two parking lots as well as both sides of LaCreole around the Dallas Aquatic Center.
We heard numerous compliments from players and spectators regarding the organization of the tournament as well as the venue and the community around. We had many participants from out of state and most player were from all over Oregon, so it was wonderful to showcase the great community of Dallas.
This tournament most definitely brought added revenue to our community and businesses. We look forward to planning the Second Annual Dallas Pickleball Tournament next year!
Susie Buckingham and Dallas Pickleball Board
Dallas
