Finance duties belong to treasurer
In general law counties the duties and responsibilities of elected officials are defined by state statutes. Oregon law also allows county voters to establish home rule charter authority similar to the home rule charters of Oregon cities. But until voters adopt a county charter, Polk County remains a statutory general law county, and the elected Polk County sheriff, treasurer, assessor and clerk responsibilities are defined by Oregon Revised Statutes.
Fifty-seven months ago the Polk County Board of Commissioners attempted to circumvent state law by delegating some of the legal obligations of the elected county treasurer to an appointed Financial Manager. No contradictions have occurred over the last four years because the incumbent County Treasurer, Linda Fox, was elected to one position and assigned the other position. Mrs. Fox is retiring in January.
A week ago Polk County voters elected Steve Milligan Polk County Treasurer. He is not the Polk County Financial Director so, according to Polk County Resolution 16-03, some of his statutory responsibilities have been illegally delegated to a county official that does not exist.
This absurd attempt by the Polk County Commissioners to override state statutes before Polk County becomes a home rule county should be corrected. Resolution 16-03 must be scrubbed and the state described Polk County Treasurer responsibilities need be affirmed by the Polk County Commissioners in the same way the Commissioners affirm the state statute obligations of the Polk County Assessor, the Polk County Clerk and the Polk County Sheriff.
E.M. Easterly
West Salem
School access a long-standing problem
A letter by neighbor Paul Sieber brings up an age old question that has never been answered. Why is there no emergency access to the Monmouth Elementary school?
First reason was by a former mayor who did not want traffic on a street (Alberta Avenue) in front of his house. City erected a pipe gate at Hopkins road intersection. Then, when access was requested across what is now Monmouth recreational park, it was denied because it would require movement of the tennis courts. Next, access was requested to open the end of Margaret Street for access to the development there. It was denied because the ground was determined to be unsuitable for a roadway because of flood plain determination. But later, fill was brought in and homes and streets were built.
There is no real reason why Church Street cannot be extended (and gated if necessary) to provide much needed emergency access.
Harold E. Pippin
Monmouth
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
