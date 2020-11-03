A huge thank you
The leadership of the Polk Community Free Clinic want to send out a huge thank you to all those who participated in the Health Screening Clinic on Saturday. There were approximately 90 clients who came for some of the screening opportunities. Our volunteers and provider partners were wonderful in welcoming those clients and offering a way for people to know and understand a little more about their health and risk factors.
Our partners for this day of health screening included members from the Lion’s Club International, Dallas Rotary, West Valley lab, Polk County Public Health, Dallas and Central Vision Clinics, Safeway, the Itemizer Observer, program students from Western Oregon University and the Oregon Family Coalition and of course many of the volunteers from PCFC and community.
The screening allows us to be able to focus on the few who need follow up care more accurately and gives us the opportunity to help clients learn more about taking charge of their own health.
Gail Saxowsky
Polk Community Free Clinic
Thank you for birthday parade
We wanted to send our most sincere thanks to all the participants who took part in the 100th Birthday Celebration vehicle parade through Dallas Retirement Village (DRV) for Stanton Rickey on Friday Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. The Veterans Honor Guard led the parade. They were followed by Dallas Police and fire vehicles, an Oregon State Police vehicle, veterans on motorcycles, a Jeep, a pick up trailer combo, and approximately 20 cars filled with friends of Stanton Rickey in honoring his life of military service, including WWII, Korea and Vietnam and being a WWII POW in Germany on his 100th birthday. It was a great experience for everyone! A special thanks to all the DRV staff member who participated.
Ray & Sue Olmstead
Dallas
Wright served the community
Thank you Stu Wright for a job well done. Stu dedicated his life to the operation of his service station in North Dallas. He was at the business 12 hours every day except Sunday and he never took a vacation. Stu had a wonderful rapport with his customers. He did excellent work keeping cars serviced at a reasonable price.
Your customers will miss you Stu!
Ron Dodge
Dallas
No School emergency access
I read with interest, and concern, the article by Monmouth mayor Koontz (Community Notes, October 2020), about the new residential development on Hoffman Road, and the need for emergency access. My concern arises from the local authorities negligence in providing emergency access to Monmouth Elementary School (MES).
MES has one vehicle access to the facility where there is a grouping of nearly 500 children, plus the needed teachers, aids, parents, supply vehicles, etc. Vehicle parking and congestion at MES is notorious on school days- and only ONE vehicle access . The three authorities involved in the lack of access at MES ( Central School District administration, Polk County Fire District, City of Monmouth ) have been personally aware of the dangerous situation for YEARS and have failed to correct it.
WHY is there NO emergency vehicle access for MES?
Paul Sieber
Monmouth
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.