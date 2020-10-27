Pick Mordhorst for Polk BOC
Encouraging you to vote for Lyle Mordhorst for the Polk County Board of Commissioners.
I’ve been involved in my community for decades and I’ve never met anyone as dedicated to serve than Lyle Mordhorst. Lyle is hard-working, fair, a good listener, and has always put in the extra effort to get results. We need Lyle Mordhorst for four more years in Polk County.
Lyle is a family man and consensus builder who believes in public safety and improving the infrastructure. He’s accomplished so much since being appointed in 2019.
Together we can help him accomplish even more for all of Polk County. Vote Lyle for Polk.
Terry Kelly
West Salem
Mayors should condemn actions
Elections should be fair and based on merit. Candidates, regardless of their positions, should not have to face signs being stolen and/or vandalized repeatedly, tires being slashed, being harassed on social media, etc. As a Independence mayor candidate, I condemn these actions by a select few of my opponents supporters. I ask the current M/I mayors to condemn these actions as well. Citizens voluntarily stepping up to be considered for public service should not be treated like this.
Jack Waddell
Monmouth
Evans supports communities
Like many people locally, I’ve spent the past six months homeschooling children while working a full-time job. I spent weeks dismayed by the impact of Oregon wildfires on so many families and communities. I daily check updates on COVID rates and the science on how to protect my family. Now more than ever my votes must go to those who will protect our education systems, environment, and health care resources. This is why I support Paul Evans for Oregon House Representatives. His track record and endorsements prove his long-standing commitment to the education and health of our communities.
Marie LeJune
Monmouth
Danny need on BOC team
On a foggy Saturday morning with the election two weeks away, county commission candidate Danny Jaffer is doing a road clean-up with his Lions Club. That’s the service ethic he will bring to the commission. Read about him in the Oct 7 and Sep 2 Itemizer-Observer and listen to him on YouTube. You’ll see Danny’s education, experience, intelligence, and his ideas for Polk County. Couple that with his diplomacy and good humor and you’ll want him on the county commission team.
Michael Ward
Monmouth
Mordhorst works for road safety
We received two mailings from the Danny Jaffer campaign last week asking for our vote. He says he is going to work for new bridges, public health, a real solution to homelessness, clean air and water, but not a word on fixing the five dangerous intersections where our friends and neighbors are maimed or killed each year. Lyle Mordhorst, on the other hand, does make working to end the carnage a campaign promise and is right now actively working hard with ODOT to find and implement solutions for all of us.
That’s why I’m voting for Lyle.
Jeff Havlin
Dallas
Vote Hansen for SD 12
Bernadette Hansen has my vote for Oregon Senate District 12. She puts priority on addressing tough times for many people – including housing insecurity, homelessness, job creation, and rural healthcare.
Hansen’s experience, logic, and commitment make a powerful combination. She will stay on the job, avoiding angry words and walkouts. From her website: “Good lawmaking comes from consensus and compromise.”
JoAnn Ekstrand
Dallas
Jaffer will bring leadership to BOC
As a small business owner in Independence, I have witnessed firsthand the growing homeless population. This humanitarian crisis, along with the deepening COVID-19 pandemic and their combined effect on our community, calls for leadership at the county level. This is why I am supporting Danny Jaffer for County Commissioner. Danny has the leadership skills, the compassion for those in need, and a deep commitment to public service. After his retirement from the military, be it the local food bank, Lions Club, YMCA, or other volunteer positions; Danny has immersed himself in giving back to the community where he was raised.
Cathy Jones-Foster
Salem
I-O provides nice news cycle break
I’d like to thank the Itemizer-Observer for some outstanding articles that have been published recently. Amid the avalanche of national news about the coronavirus, and the back-and-forth of politics, it’s a pleasure to sit back and enjoy a well-written article about something interesting in our own vicinity. In particular, I appreciate Tom Henderson’s articles on the Grand Ronde Library and the antique printing press. Well done, I-O!
Linda Medsker
Dallas
Re-elect John McArdle for Independence
Grants for businesses to help them get through COVID-19, Thanks to John McArdle. A revitalized downtown which creates an inviting place for businesses to set up shop and operate. A new, classy hotel that will provide rooms for visiting tourists, business groups, dignitaries. Thanks to John McArdle. A new sports park and amphitheater. Thanks to John McArdle. New housing developments that are affordable. Thanks to John McArdle. A vote for our city’s mayor is as important as a vote for who should be president. Vote John McArdle for mayor of Independence.
Marc Miller
Independence
Scorvo will solve problems in HD 23
I’m politically independent. In consideration of the House District 23 representative election, reading the voters pamphlet, when I read Scorvo’s statements, finally, a person running for a political office that is about solving problems without an ax to grind. He is someone who is not beholding to financial donors or to party (even though he is a democrat). He is about doing the “right thing” for the people and the state he represents based on DATA. See videos of his positions. Vote using your wisdom rather than following tribal colors. I think you’ll like this guy.
Wade White
Dallas
Elect Jaffer to BOC
Please vote for Danny Jaffer for County Commissioner, the person with the training in logistics, in crisis management and experience with rural Polk County.
Danny grew up here, served as an officer in our Navy where he was trained in crisis management and in logistics, has supervised moving equipment, people and supplies in humanitarian emergencies. He received his JD from the University of Oregon because he wanted to understand how laws are made. He has served as an aide in the State House. Danny is serving on the Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative, as chair for the last eight years.
Rebecca Jay
Independence
Re-elect Evans to House
My first intense election cycle living in Independence, I’ve come to know Paul Evans as an honest, caring person. Come to learn he’s a veteran and a former firefighter, endorsed by Oregon Chiefs of Police and Oregon Coalition of Police and Sheriffs. Imagine my surprise when I learn that Selma Pierce, who has no legislative experience, has already ponied up $475,000 of her own and her husband’s money (83% of total donations) to distort and misrepresent Paul’s record, all as an attempt to buy her way into office! The candidate for all of us in House District 20 is clear.
David Hargreaves
Independence
Vote Dalton for Dallas
I am writing to support the re-electing of Brian Dalton as the Dallas mayor. I have worked closely with Brian for several years as we formed the Dallas Downtown Association.
I have seen his heart and care for the welfare of our town. I believe he is the best choice for Mayor.
Brian works tirelessly and with faithful diligence for the best outcomes for Dallas.
He has a mature leadership, and at this time of turbulence in our world- the best choice to lead us forward into prosperity and progress.
I invite you to join me in voting for Dalton.
Cathey Sturtevant
Dallas
Re-elect Brian Dalton mayor
To the editor: I highly recommend the re-election of Brian Dalton as mayor of Dallas. Brian is experienced, a natural leader, a retired Army officer, highly involved In the fabric of the community and passionate about Dallas. Please give him your vote.
William H. Harrod
Dallas
Dalton serves Dallas well
Brian Dalton is running for mayor of Dallas and I highly recommend his re-election. I have served on committees with Brian and helped with projects. i.e. clean up areas of need, downtown and planning the big Eclipse party. Brian has done a great job in the position of mayor for years and during this time of crisis, it is important that he remain in office to see us through these hard times. I urge you to vote for Brian.
Rich Rohde
Dallas
Re-elect Koontz in Monmouth
Leadership in critical times is important. Proven and experienced leadership in critical times is the only choice. That’s why I am voting for Cec Koontz for Mayor of Monmouth for a second term. I have known Cec for many years and in all of that time she has served her community and worked hard to improve access to resources, enhance community livability, and encourage growth and development. Through her leadership, Cec demonstrates compassion and concern for others. As our current Mayor, Cec has been a thoughtful and inclusive leader who listens, engages, and values all members of our community.
Tina Fuchs
Monmouth
Koontz encourages involvement
Cec Koontz writes a terrific piece in every month’s newsletter and October was no exception. When I read the Mayor’s most recent piece, I agreed completely that, “All politics is local.” In no way could it be construed as advocating a politically position. Cec encouraged residents to get involved, to study the issues and to not rely on rumor. She also encouraged all to VOTE! I do not see how any of her advice could be perceived as advocating a political position.
Monmouth’s Interim City Manager, Chad Olsen, was wise to give the complaint no credence.
Susan Fuller
Monmouth
Partisanship started years ago
In response to Brittney Hall’s column: Mindset Over Matter
You know when we as a nation started to divide along partisan lines? It was when a Black man was elected to the highest office in the land and the right responded with coded language, dog whistles, and outright racist rhetoric. It was when a lifer Senator named Mitch McConnell said, his “top priority in the next Congress is to ensure that President Barack Obama serves only one term.”
McConnell doubled down on that sentiment when he blocked President Obama’s Supreme Court Nominee in 2016 and now uses the same rationale Obama did to fight it, to shove through a disastrous nominee for President Trump.
But the final straw was the election of a racist, misogynistic, fraud named Donald Trump.
I am past trying to understand how my neighbors could support Trump. I do not want to try to understand how they justify supporting someone who separated parents and children at the border, caged children, mocked the disabled, described women who opposed him as dog-faced, cheated on multiple spouses, ogled his own daughter, maintained a long-term friendship with a pedophile, weaponized Twitter, and used every loophole, legal or otherwise, to avoid paying U.S. taxes.
We have not become a country of people who disagree about politics, we have become a country of people who disagree about what is moral. Racism, sexism, gender bias, philandering, ridicule, misogyny, pandering, fraud, and misappropriation are not moral attributes.
Shannon Corr
Independence
Evans has shown leadership
Elections allow candidates to show how they would act as elected leaders. In Paul Evans we have seen someone who forms coalitions, builds upon relationships in the community, and has a detailed plan of how to improve District 20. Paul Evans is a good man who has spent years in service to his country and community. While we don’t always agree, I know that he works to understand the complexities of a situation and make what he truly believes is the right decision. Paul Evans will work to make sure that House District 20 has a bright future.
Logan Adams
Salem
Daylight saving time ends
Hey! Everyone! Daylight saving time ends this weekend. So set your clocks back one hour. Less day -- more night and everybody knows that Black Nights Matter.
Thomas Howard
Dallas
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
