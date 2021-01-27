Bills would set bad precedent
I live in Monmouth and am a moderate politically, unaffiliated with any party. I have watched the development of Paul Evans’ political career and have supported many of his positions on various issues.
However, Representative Evans has proposed significant legislation which threatens the local control of school boards and grants the Oregon Legislature unwarranted involvement and influence in the decisions made by those boards. This legislation must be vigorously opposed by those who believe school boards should be controlled by school district voters, not by the Oregon Legislature.
On Dec. 14, 2020 Rep. Evans stated in a letter to Satya Chandragiri, chairman of the Salem-Keizer School Board, “I have drafted – and shall seek to advance for passage – legislation that adds appointed positions (governor-appointed, Senateconfirmed) in equal number to elected positions.”
Mr. Evans is obviously irritated with the members of the Salem-Keizer School Board, especially Mr. Chandragiri. Some of his concerns may be warranted.
However, using the Oregon State Legislature to intimidate and influence local school boards is unacceptable. Such legislation could be a model for any legislator to use against any school board in the state if that board annoyed them. I served on the Central School Board of Directors, both as a board member and board chairman.
This is the same board I believe Mr. Evans served on. I cannot imagine any school board in the state accepting the degree of legislative intrusion Mr. Evans is proposing.
I urge everyone to consider how the legislation Rep. Evans proposes might affect the autonomy of your local school boards. If you do not want the Oregon Legislature to have undue influence and control over your schools and their management, please contact Rep. Evans and other legislators and tell them you prefer that local school boards remain under local control.
Steve R. Summers
Monmouth
Painted rock creates happy memory
Last July my brother-in-law invited me to float a 28-mile section of the John Day River in his inflatable. We put in northwest of Mitchell, Oregon and floated down river from there.
The weather was hot, the water was warm and the bass were biting like crazy. To my relief, the mosquitoes were vacationing in another part of the county.
He oared the raft, brought and cooked all the food, and set up camp on both nights of our trip (this is one of the “perks” of being the older one on the float trip).
On the second night we set up camp on a high bank overlooking a wide bend in the river. The only distraction was the relentless clucking of the chuckers we had disturbed.
We placed our cots under the only two juniper trees in the area. After the evening meal, I waded the river and tried (unsuccessfully) to catch a catfish. My only accomplishment was soaking my wading shoes.
The next morning, I retrieved my shoes from the stub of a limb on the juniper trees. When I grabbed one shoe, I felt a hard object embedded in the crook of the branch. To my amazement, the object was a small, smooth rock that was decoratively painted on one side and the words: “Rocks N Dallas” on the other.
I felt like this was “meant to be,” because I was raised and schooled in Dallas. I would like to thank whoever left that rock for me to find. It meant a great deal to me.
Lynn Fredickson
Redmond
