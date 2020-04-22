County leaders advocate for safety
I’d like to respond to Mr. Van Otten’s recent comments regarding Commissioner Mordhorst. While the recent tragic accident at McCoy/HWY 99 is yet another example of the much needed safety improvements to many roads in Polk County, to state Mordhorst is in “ODOT’s Corner” regarding the project suggests he’s not working for his county and that is flat out wrong.
I have had the pleasure of joining Mordhorst at an ODOT meeting to discuss needed safety improvements at the Perrydale/22 intersection. During these meetings he has also been advocating for the McCoy intersection and several other high-risk locations within Polk County. I know we all left the meeting with ODOT a little dumbfounded when we learned the current construction work at the McCoy intersection was specific to the bridge and did not include the much needed safety improvements. Thanks to the work of Mordhorst this issue has become visible.
I’ve been impressed watching both Mordhorst and Public Works Director Todd Whitaker work together to suggest cost saving measures to ODOT. Saving millions of taxpayer dollars on one project would allow funds to be allocated for another and help meet the needs of a larger infrastructure. Currently ODOT is only funded with $15 million/3-year cycle for safety improvements in our region. One roundabout is budgeted at ~$10 million. That leaves little for other projects.
Commissioner Mordhorst is advocating hard for better resource utilization of your tax dollars and much needed safety improvements to the Polk County Highway system.
Kathy Tompkins
Dallas
Dallas shouldn’t raise public safety fees
I am in total agreement with Moira Gates! The city of Dallas does need to get its act together! What a cheap shot to the citizens to fund fire and police positions! These outrageous fees should be in the city budget not slapping fees on the citizens of Dallas! New fees every time we turn around? Most people I talk with do not approve of the city’s method of getting fees without a vote of the people! So put it back in the budget where it should be. Just a money grab way for the city to fund things they think they need. Get Real, there are lots of people that can’t afford this increase. As Moira said I know people struggling with these fees also but to proud to ask for help!
Ferrell True
Dallas
History articles are entertaining
I would like to call at attention to Scott McArthur’s “Moments in Polk County History.”
These articles are both entertaining and informative.
When the Polk County Museum re-opens I hope everyone takes the time to visit and add knowledge about the county we live in.
Deb Darr
Falls City
Life on earth is interdependent
On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we are living through a reminder that all life on earth is interdependent. Listening to a biblical scholar recently, I learned some interesting things. In Hebrew, the original language of the bible, God gives all creatures the command to be fruitful and multiply. To humans he or she gave the additional command to exercise, not dominion (that’s the King James version), but “skilled mastery” over the earth. I would contend that, given that we are living through the sixth mass extinction (largely human caused), our mastery has not been very skillful. It’s time to step up our game. We’ve already shown that we in this country can spend vast sums and change behavior dramatically to avoid a pandemic disaster. Surely we can do the same to avert an existential crisis of climate change.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Association for Communal Harmony taking suggestions
Association for Communal Harmony, in cooperation with other individuals and groups, plans to organize celebrations, in Marion & Polk counties, throughout a weekend, around the end of July 2020, hopefully when COVID-19 has been successfully suppressed here. Interested individuals and groups are invited to email their suggestions to asiapeace@comcast.net by April 30.
Rohila Pritam
Keizer
Mark Gamba for congress
It is painful to watch social and environmental justice issues decimated under the current administration. But the campaign of Mark Gamba to represent Congressional District 5 gives me hope. Gamba will stand up to the depredations of Trump and his minions and fight for the issues I care about: conservation of Oregon’s natural resources, universal health care, immigrant rights, fair elections, and a living wage for all. We need Mark now to be a voice for the people, combating systemic corruption, poverty and economic injustice.
Please help spread the word about the candidacy of this champion for the people.
Joanne Cvar
Waldport
Jaffer for commissioner
I could list a hundred details about Danny Jaffer’s deep qualifications to be Polk County’s Commissioner. Instead, I want to tell you about his good character, those things that shine even when nobody is looking. Danny is a true friend to many, helping us when we were helpless, telling a happy story when we needed cheer, singing a song when we hardly felt like singing, and leading with the kindest touch. As Polk County Commissioner, he’ll bring us together with the same thoughtful kindness.Vote for Danny Jaffer, Polk County Commissioner.
Gail Oberst
Independence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.