COVID-19 restrictions are our fault
Recent changes to the status of Polk County regarding Covid-19 restrictions, from moderate to high risk, reflect the current atmosphere of nonchalance regarding the virus. The more we ignore mask requirements, social distancing, and vaccinations, the longer we will remain in some form of lock-down status. The Governor is not to blame. The Legislature is not to blame. Oregon’s Health Authority is not to blame. No, we need look no further than our own mirrors to view the culprits. So, stop being selfish, follow the science, and the pandemic will finally, finally be over.
Florence Glatt
Dallas
Farewell to Councilor Lawson
First, best of luck to (Dallas) Councilor Jackie Lawson in her new out of state projects. Now on to filling her seat on the Council. From the article in the I-O I can understand the city’s options in filling the council seat. Without a doubt it will be a political decision. I sincerely hope the position is not filled by another “builder” or “lobbyist” for a builder.
Dallas is already overbuilt and over populated. When I came to Dallas, years ago, the city at that time was concerned about our water situation being low for the amount of residences in Dallas. To my knowledge there has been no improvement in that area, yet we are continuing to build more and more houses, duplexes, multi-family, etc. Plus our infrastructure cannot adequately handle our current growth. What we need is a moratorium on building, not more building.
Richard Long
Dallas
Free clinic thanks volunteers
The Polk Community Free Clinic would like to thank all the volunteers that participated in the Spring Health Screening on April 24. We would also forward a special thank you to Salem Health for providing their mobile vaccination van and team to provide vaccines for our patients, the Dallas Lions for providing vision services, and Dallas Rotary for their continued support of PCFC. Without the help of the community, PCFC could not function to provide sorely needed medical services and vaccinations for the medically unserved. Thank you all and God bless.
Robert Davies, Gail Saxowsky and Maria Trujillo
Polk Community Free Clinic
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.