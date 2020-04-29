Jaffer will improve county government
Polk County voters have the opportunity to significantly improve the role and response of county government to the challenges facing the people who live here.
That improvement comes with a vote for Danny Jaffer to serve as County Commissioner. Danny would enhance the team that works to run County Government. His background in community service and as presiding officer of Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative shine.
Danny’s background as an Air Force officer and pilot show a strength of leadership, decision-making and intelligence.
Don’t miss this opportunity to strengthen our county’s leadership with a vote for Danny Jaffer.
Dave Weston
Dallas
Vote Robb Witters for assessor
As a resident of Dallas, I was thrilled to hear Robb Witters was running for the office of Polk County Assessor. I have worked with Robb for over a decade at Marion County, and I know him to be a person of character and integrity with an unstoppable work ethic. When he was hired in Marion County, he brought with him a thorough knowledge and vast experience in all types of appraisal practices, making him invaluable to the county from the start.
Losing Robb will be a huge loss to Marion County, but a tremendous gain for the citizens of Polk County. Let’s do what’s best for Polk County and elect Robb Witters assessor.
Rex Weisner
Dallas
Bowling coverage disappoints reader
My two grandchildren, Travis and Samantha Smart, attended Mt. Mercy, a 4 year college in Iowa, with full ride bowling scholarships. Samantha at one time was ranked #3 in the nation. They both graduated and Travis is now an investment banker and Samantha is a registered nurse at the Salem Hospitasl. They accomplished this because they were on the bowling team at Dallas High School,a sport that you don’t even recognize. Shame on you.
Nancy Bliven
Dallas
Valerie Patoine most qualified for assessor
Valerie Patoine is the best and most qualified candidate for Polk County Assessor. For the last 14 months Valerie has served as the Appointed Polk County Assessor and has spent more than 17 years working in the Polk County Assessor’s Office in various positions, including 10 years as my Chief Appraiser supervising the countywide valuation programs and staff.
The candidate with Assessor position experience. Committed to the people of Polk County. Committed to the Polk County Assessors Office.
Valerie Patoine for Polk County Assessor.
Douglas Schmidt
Retired Polk County Assessor
Salem
Dallas’ Blue Garden will be missed
I’m so upset that our historic Blue Garden Restaurant has been sold to an auction company and will no longer be our beloved restaurant. Also, a “vintage sports store”!? I had hoped it would’ve, at least, still been a restaurant! So sad...and being just beautifully refurbished! The food was wonderful!
Mary Jane Techner
Dallas
Mordhorst brings business success
Want efficiency in your local government? Elect someone who has successfully managed a Polk County business budget through ups and downs. Elect someone who has hired locally, kept his team working effectively, and if necessary dismissed non performers. Elect someone who has volunteered in Polk County extensively, serving and knowing our communities well. Want efficiency at the Polk County Courthouse? Elect Lyle Mordhorst County Commissioner Position No. 1.
Jim Simila
Monmouth
Danny Jaffer has desire to serve
I strongly support and endorse Danny Jaffer, who is running for Polk County Commissioner. Because of his strong desire to serve people, and through his military service has he learned to lead others, plan operations, and manage resources.
It is difficult to find a person with his depth of experience.
Danny is a people person, and will put the wishes of his constituents first. I strongly urge voters of Polk County to support him in his desire to serve others.
Carol Klover
Dallas
Patoine goes ‘above and beyond’
Sometimes people just “do their job” other times people add the human touch and go above and beyond. When I moved to Dallas Valerie Patoine corrected an error immediately. It happened when the ball was dropped by the bank who owned the property that I had purchased. Valerie fixed the issue within hours of being contacted, I believe because of the time frame, it could’ve possibly been allowed to stand until the following year, which would have cost me a lot of money. I believe Valerie will continue to be the best person for assessor due to her helpful approach!
Paula Genther
Dallas
