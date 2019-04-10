Mark calendar now for book sale
Do you enjoy books? Do you love to read? If you answered yes, then our Friends of the Dallas Library Book Sale is for you. This year we have a new feature. A pre-sale for members of the Friends of the Dallas Library will happen on April 18 from 4:30 until 7 p.m., well before the general sale. It’s a great bonus for our volunteers to have first pick from the huge selection of books offered during our sale. Become a member, either by contacting a member or at the door, and walk away with great books of every genre.
The “Open to the public” sale begins April 19 from 2:30 to 7 p.m. On April 20, doors open at 9:30 a.m. and close a few minutes before 2 p.m. in preparation of our bag sale, which runs from 2 to 3 p.m. Bring a bag, fill it with books — the more the merrier — and pay only $5.
Every year our sale gets bigger and better. Put it on your calendar now so you don’t miss it. You will be glad you did.
Happy reading.
Dede Perkins
Dallas
Book sale benefits Dallas library
Come support your local library.
Dallas Public library is a frequented destination contributing to stability, safety, quality of life and the economic vitality of downtown Dallas.
The Friends of the Library Book Sale will be 3 to 7 p.m. on April 19, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 20. A bag sale — $5 for an entire bag of books — will be from 2 to 3 p.m. on April 20.
The sale will be at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St., with $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks.
All are welcome to browse this wonderful selection of adult, children’s and young adult books, as well as audio books and DVDs.
Libraries equal a strong community.
Tawnya Kreft
Dallas
Renew safety levy on May 21
Please renew the Polk County Public Safety levy on May 21.
The Sheriff and District Attorney have demonstrated wise use of our tax dollars by levying on average just 33 cents per year. Restoring 24/7 patrols, POINT and increased prosecution from the DA, were wise and prudent investments of public tax dollars.
We’re not served by anti-tax efforts to underfund the Sheriff or the DA.
The new levy will reduce the levy cap to 42.5 cents and retain all current services. My conclusion, keep Polk County a safe place; join me and vote yes on May 21.
EM Easterly
West Salem
Mayor misses mark in notes
With regards to the mayor notes in the recent utilities bill.
Although I applaud the mayor’s willingness for diversity, there is a lot more than just being Caucasian, Christian, and college-educated.
Us white folks should remember that when climbing to the top of the ladder, those rungs come in different shades, education, spiritualities, and sexualities.
Christian and white are not always right. Just take a look at our administration.
Louis Stuckey
Monmouth
