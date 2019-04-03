Vote yes on public safety
Our friends, neighbors and community have an important vote coming — to vote yes for renewal on our Public Safety levy. When we approved the levy four years ago, we were promised by our Polk County elected officials 24-hour patrols, increased coverage of 911 calls, better prosecution of crimes and a safer community. And the elected officials delivered and kept their promises. We have a safer community now with the efficiency and effectiveness of our Sheriff, District Attorney, courts and probation officials that have delivered providing public safety services. I urge you to vote yes for Public Safety.
Jim Williams
Dallas
In May, the Public Safety Levy is up for renewal. On average, 33 cents have been levied each year, even though the cap is 45 cents. With the levy we’ve restored 24/7 patrols, improved jail operations, restored POINT and have increased prosecutions by the DA. This levy has worked and we’re all safer now because of it.
The new levy would actually reduce the cap to 42.5 cents, with no reduction in services. With your help, we’ve rebuilt our public safety system. We should protect our investment of tax dollars by renewing the levy and keeping Polk County Safe. WWW.KEEPPOLKSAFE.COM .
Mark Garton
Dallas
Polk County Sheriff
