Evans’ votes affect family
My wife and I just got married in February. We chose to move to Independence because it was a small community in between Salem, where I worked, and Corvallis, where she worked. We have stayed because we love it here.
But even in smaller towns like Independence, the cost of housing is crippling for newlyweds like us. The last thing young people like us can afford is more taxes, especially at a time like this.
I was surprised to learn that Representative Paul Evans just last month (June) voted for a first of its kind $5 million “cell phone tax.” I didn’t know you could tax cell phones.
Representative Evans also voted against several proposals that would have made it easier for me and my wife to start a family, like a $1,000 per child tax credit.
He even voted against even considering a bill that would have exempted items of basic necessity, like tampons, toilet paper, diapers, and soap from a massive $2.8 billion tax increase he voted for just days before.
During the pandemic lockdown, my wife was out of work. As a young couple, we aren’t asking for much. We just want to be able to save a little for our future, but I am afraid that with Mr. Evans as our representative, that will be increasingly more difficult.
Dru Draper
Independence
Riots are not the answer
I turned on my TV to see another riot. Who do these protesters think they are hurting as they damage public buildings and facilities. They are hurting all of us — “we the people” — the taxpayers, the citizens of this state and country, our friends and families, their friends and families, etc.
Do they not know the meaning of the word “public?” It means “of the people.” And who do they think is going to pay for the damage they do? You got it — “we the people,” the taxpayers, the citizens of this state and country, etc., etc.
“We the people” have elected men and women to represent us at all levels of government — city, county, state and federal. If they have a gripe, they should contact their representatives. Write them, call them, send them an email. Let them know you have concerns and would like to have a roundtable discussion with representatives from all sides. But when you go to the table, don’t go with the attitude “there is a problem — fix it.” Go to the table with your concerns and some suggestions as to how they might be solved and who will pay for them.
There is a right way and a wrong way to do things. Let’s start doing things the right way and return this country to the beautiful and peaceful place it should be.
Thank you for letting me express my thoughts.
Helvi Ross
Dallas
Protect freedom and safety
What is Truth & Freedom United? We all can feel something outside of us trying to divide us, intentionally. Something is wrong. And we’re all trying to make sense of it. And our state government is trying to take total control over our lives. We are getting a taste of what it feels like living under a Marxist-Communist form of government. People are scared.
The “Movement” started a while ago, when families were forced to stay inside their homes. We just started talking more to our families and friends around the kitchen table. That’s all. That’s how this got started. It’s spreading everywhere, in every town, city and state. It’s happening on its own.
For Polk County, Oregon, we just put a label on it for everyone to connect with each other — including our neighbors that have opposing views. We are putting our differences aside and Uniting Together on what is most important — preserving our freedoms and safety. We are doing our part to make sure we all have a voice and that our leaders hear us.
We thought the phrase Truth & Freedom United was appropriate to identify our cause and what Americans believe in. It is not affiliated with any political or religious organizations. Just good ‘ol fashion free Americans helping each other through this difficult time. Our goal is for peace and healing. To come together. We are tired of being controlled by a few in government and being pinned against each other like we are now.
We are common citizens from all races, creeds & cultures. Not only do we want to improve Justice for All, but we also want to preserve our freedoms, and maintain safety for everyone in our towns. Everyone is unique and has value in our community. Please join us to unite.
Bodie Bemrose
West Salem
Stormwater fees should be lower
Monmouth Council approved a 5 percent water rate and a P&L (Power & Light) increase totaling customers about $6 per month or $72 per year. The city is now considering an additional $135 to $203 for stormwater fees.
According to the consultants, $11.25 is a “status quo” proposal and $16.94 is a “proactive” proposal. Is “proactive” the new ‘necessary’ – a euphemism for going above and beyond providing basic services? I believe the council is ‘tone deaf’ to either rate increase.
The percentage of family budget that goes to housing has risen to 30 to 40 percent today. Oregon’s poverty rate is 12%. Corvallis stormwater rates are $9.29 per month; Salem collects $17 per month. When did Monmouth get such a big ego to set rates at $11 to $17 per month? Are you suggesting that after decades of “good stewardship” and “conservative spending,” its infrastructure is so poor that we now must play catch up compared to other cities paying $5 to $17 per month in our area?
I hope that the council makes ‘bold’ and breaks set from the oh, so wise consultants that have been hired to affirm what they think the council wants to hear about a new revenue stream.
In my opinion, the council can set the stage now by setting the rate below those recommended. That would be a clear demonstration of its ability to listen. If, however, it’s business as usual, then citizens may turn out to be equally tone deaf to the city’s needs for a new City Hall.
Nannette Willis
Monmouth
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
