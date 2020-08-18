BLM supporters are not communists
Except for a few misses, I stand on the corner of Highway 99W and Main Street in Monmouth every afternoon holding a Black Lives Matter sign. I think it is the most important thing I do each day. I know I must stand up and speak out against the overt and systemic racism that denies the Liberty and Justice for all which we pledge and all the dear values upon which our country is based.
Your article “Truth and Freedom Gather to Support Police”(I-O Aug. 12, page A1) quoted its spokesperson as saying, “the BLM movement is shaming and making threats in person, on the phone, and on social, all in an effort to shame, and destroy local businesses.” I have just walked Main Street Monmouth asking business managers and owners, “Have you been threatened or harassed by BLM or anyone purporting to represent BLM.”Not a single person reported such a contact.
I wish Mr. Bemrose would come down to the corner some afternoon. He would find that we are not a bunch of communists, or Marxists, or paid protesters advocating any movement to undermine current as he implied. He would also find we live here (some of us much longer than he). We support police but abhor police brutality. He would also find I’m one of those intimidating professors (retired) exercising First Amendment Rights I fought for.
Jim Beaird-Leeper
Monmouth
More traffic study needed
The City of Dallas is in the throes of it knee jerk reaction to remedy the traffic situation at West Ellendale and Levens Street. That intersection was identified as hazardous in 2012.
Along with the heavy truck traffic transiting the city using Levens Street enroute to locations outside of Dallas, and gravel trucks traveling through the city on West Ellendale, (up to 100 per day according to a qualified source), the intersection poses a health and safety risk to pedestrians and school children at Lyle Elementary School.
The city proposes to modify the intersection to allow more traffic to move through that location. A three way stop, a small or large traffic circle, or a full blown traffic light system.
Meanwhile, residential development continues along West Ellendale at the Wyatt Node location, north of West Ellendale and east of James Howe Road. The current city traffic plan does not sufficiently address how hundreds of additional vehicles moving into and out of that development will be routed.
The current plan shows an east-west roadway engineered across the north end of the development extending east to an intersection with Douglas Street and Denton Street Traffic moving east would cross Douglas, continue east on Denton, turn north on Hillcrest, then east on Fairhaven to its termination at Orchard Street
The transportation plan identifies Douglas, Denton, Hillcrest, and Fairhaven as “minor collectors.” These are neighborhood residential streets, and are not designed or qualified to handle the traffic anticipated in the transportation plan.
Will the city ever advise the residents along these “minor collector” streets about the future planned for them? I suspect not.
The city should suspend further residential development at the Wyatt Node until a valid transportation plan can be developed.
Contact your city councilors. They want to hear from you.
Roger Stilipec
Dallas
Freedoms are not being limited
I grew up in Monmouth, elementary schools and then on to graduate from Central. I grew up when the college and the town were united in making it a better place to live and raise a family. Those professors, administrators and staff members were not seen as a threat to the freedoms of citizens!
In fact, that is still the case. And our freedoms have not been infringed on by the university nor by the people holding signs at 99W and Main Street for an hour each day. And those people are from many different walks of life, but we are united in asking that this country of ours do better and live up to its ideals.
Our freedoms have not been infringed on when our governor asks us to act together to keep our fellow residents of Oregon healthy by staying home and wearing a face covering. It is not a political ask, it is asked for your safety and for mine, for the safety of the person checking out your groceries, the person delivering your mail, the people working in the healthcare field.
So, please stop making a mask a political statement!
A mask is only a statement of courtesy and compassion, of caring and understanding that we are all at risk. Staying home and staying healthy is not a devious governmental plot, it is a sign of respect for your fellow human beings.
Rebecca Jay
Independence
Masks prevent more deaths
Faced with the worst pandemic in over a century, the Oregon Health Authority has issued some simple directives to minimize the damage to Oregon and its residents. While the lack of direction at the national level has resulted in the U.S. having 25% of the world’s deaths with just 4% of the world’s population, Oregon’s situation is much better. If we aren’t all willing to take some very simple steps -- wash our hands, avoid crowds and wear face masks in public — we will never begin to control this disease as the rest of the industrial world has already done. That’s just a simple Truth.
As of this writing, more than 22,000 Oregonians have contracted COVID-19, and the actual number may be as much as 10X higher. Also as of this writing, 375 Oregonians have died from COVID-19. I imagine those 375 souls would welcome the Freedom to walk around wearing a mask and safely social distancing.
A government that tries to “take total control of our lives” (Bemrose Letters to the editor, I-O Aug. 12 edition) is not likely a “Marxist-Communist form of government,” but more likely an authoritarian/fascist form of government. A requirement to wear a mask in public is a simple way to avoid burying more of our fellow Oregonians. To me, that is Truth and Freedom.
And bless our local community leaders for clearly trying to understand that Black lives really do matter, for once in our American history.
Michael Cairns
Independence
