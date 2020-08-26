Mail delivery delay suspicious
Lest you think that President “Adolf wanna be” Trump and his henchmen, Louis “The Lip” DeJoy are not messing with the U.S. Post Office, take not of my recent experience with mailing my mortgage payment. I mailed it from Dallas to my bank in Los Angeles on July 24. It was due on Aug. 1. Note, in 10 years making payments and never allowing less than a week for those payments to reach the bank, I’ve never before had a problem with my payment reaching Los Angeles before the due date.
Well, this time my letter must have gotten “lost” in Trumpland. I kept checking to see if/when the check was posted to my account (to avoid before a late fee and a possible black mark again my credit rating), it finally happened on Aug. 14 ... three weeks after I mailed it ... WTH (What the heck)! There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the Trump/DeJoy cabal is responsible ... proof positive that “The Dumpster” will do anything to assure his re-election! He just keeps singing the “election fraud” refrain which has been 100 percent debunked! Clearly, the thieving inmate is in charge of the asylum.
Thomas P. Augustyn
Dallas
Sand volleyball courts finished
Dallas, I have great news! The new sand volleyball courts have been completed. These two sand courts are a result of all the hard work and generosity provided by various businesses and families here in town.
The DHS Volleyball program would like to give a special thanks to Denton Davison for bringing everyone in this project together. We would also like to thank our drop-in manual laborers: Jeff Earhart, Carl Earhart, Warren Lamb, and Tim Larson. Of course, the courts would not have been physically possible if it wasn’t for all of the time put in by Van Well Timber, Todd Laizure Excavating, Courtney and Son Inc., and Ole Bergman Excavating. Finally, we greatly appreciate the generous donations by Open Road Transportation, Dave’s Mobile Repair, Mitch Ratzlaff & State Farm, Amber Archibald, and Dallas Dutch Bros. We truly have one of the most supporting communities, and we are forever grateful for that.
Also, DHS Volleyball is going to be hosting another bottle drop at Dallas Les Schwab. The proceeds from this bottle drop will all be going to Christmas Cheer here in town- so save up those cans and bring them in from 10-2 on September 26! Thank you all again for all of your love and hard work- Go Dragons!
Ruby Earhart
Dallas
WOU COVID response inadequate
During this COVID-19 pandemic, I have struggled with my sense of utter powerlessness. The pandemic itself, in general, other people’s cavalier behavior towards and my employer’s (WOU) inadequate response to this pandemic is jaw-dropping. What kind of employer lays off the majority of it’s custodial staff as their initial response to budget cuts due to a global pandemic? Custodians are THE people trained in sanitizing procedures, in cleaning up hazardous materials. Despite being essential to keeping us safe during this health crisis, our custodians are among the lowest paid and unappreciated employees on campus.
Thankfully, our union campus leadership (SEIU 503) was able to convince management to change the employment status of our custodian coworkers from lay off to extended leave without pay. This has helped, but there are still numerous problems that classified staff is facing, from shortened workweeks to issues accessing our leave to general overwork. The real kicker is the lack of consistent access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). SEIU 503, including my campus leadership, are doing their utmost to ensure our custodian coworkers, and the rest of us, receive the PPE, sanitation supplies and additional training we need to perform the essential functions of our jobs, which ensures the health and safety of all WOU employees and our students. In an effort to stay safe I have had to purchase my own PPE, but this is unacceptable.
Lori Bullis
Corvallis
Congrats to MBA graduate
Congratulations Kristy Casell, from family and friends, on completion of a Master of Business and Administration from Atkinson Graduate School of Willamette University with a GPA of 3892 while working full time. You are amazing!
Pat Ediger
Independence
Seek more understanding
In watching the recent Monmouth City Council meeting, on top of all the issues going on in our world, I feel most deeply concerned with the toxic polarization (Democrat vs. Republic, BLM vs. All Lives, Defund the Police vs. Blue Lives, masks vs. no masks) across our nation and in our community. We seem locked in opposition, perpetually “poised” in a stance of battle.
How do we disarm each other?
I believe most people want to be good. But we’re seeing the issues from a different perspective that’s influenced by all these inputs from our polarized society - media, social networks, etc. Clearly, the different sides are getting very different stories.
I keep coming back to the same thing when I think about this: non-violent communication.
NON-VIOLENT COMMUNICATION, as taught by Marshall Rosenberg, teaches that every human action is expressing a need. It teaches how to listen for each other’s unspoken needs, to identify the need without judgment or making assumptions about the other’s intentions (even if they’re yelling and name calling), and then to thoroughly empathize with them before communicating your own needs and requests.
A simplified version of this was taught to us by our pre-marital counselor 13 years ago: Seek to understand. In other words, when in conversation or in conflict, set aside the desire to defend yourself, to be right, or to prove your point. Just seek to understand the other person. And help them see that you understand what matters to them and why.
I don’t know how we’ll get beyond all of our current polarization without this.
Michelle Chang
Monmouth
Wear masks in local businesses
There has been a rumor that business in the Monmouth/Independence area have been being turned into OHSA and OLCC for customers not wearing face coverings. Sure, I get the fact that you may 1) feel like the face coverings don’t protect us 2) you can’t breath or have medical issues and 3) you don’t like our fabulous governor telling us how to live our life. I don’t mind if you want to take this fight to the big chain stores since they have nothing to lose.
However, let’s come together and wear our mask at our locally owned businesses. These businesses are a great pride in our community. They are run by our friends, neighbors and family. By refusing to wear a mask in these businesses you create a risk for those business owners who could never recover financially from the fines imposed by OSHA or the OLCC. Destroying many great businesses and putting many of our friends, family and neighbors out of work or unable to provide for their family.
When we are asked to put on a mask lets do this and show our support and not fight or cause a scene at our locally owned businesses. Also, please don’t take it upon yourself to tell someone to wear a mask and mind our own business.
Dave Christensen
Independence
