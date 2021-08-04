A building moratorium?
I commend Mr. Rick Long for expressing his concerns last week about the continued land clearing and additional housing developments. Many of us have shared these concerns due to our current drought conditions. Dallas City water is at a dangerously low level. Residents are being encouraged to reduce their water usage. Our city parks, including our beautiful Hunter Arboretum, have made considerable effort to cut back throughout this hot summer. It is especially concerning to see beautiful, old growth trees cleared off to make room for more and more houses. I repeat the question, “When does our city step up and set some limits?”
Carol Mannen
Dallas
Reader outlines reasons for voting GOP
I’m sorry Mr. Nearman made the choice he did. However, King David made some bad choices. Then made many great ones. I believe Mr. Nearman will do the same.
Why am I a Republican? I’m pro-life. You’re pro-abortion. Every life is a gift from God. Yes, every woman has the right to choose, but not demand taxpayers who are against it to pay for it. One mother was told she could die if she didn’t abort. After all it was just a “blob of tissue.” She said she would trust God. The world was blessed with Tim Tebow.
Your party supports ANTIFA,BLM, and defund the Police. I want the police funded, backed, and protected. I don’t want to call ANTIFA and I don’t know the number of the local drug dealer. Your party is shoving socialism as fast and hard as it can. Remember, socialism is paradise for parasites.
This country was founded on godly principles. Many don’t realize our Constitution is a covenant between God and America. Guess who has been “kicked out” of America?
I don’t have enough space to address your “statements” about President Trump. You apparently get your information from CNN? They “speak the language of their father.” He is a liar and the father of lies.
What about our borders? Letting in thousands of sick people and sending them all over our country? Shutting down our businesses, schools, and masking everyone.
What’s wrong with showing ID to vote? You’re offending these people telling them they’re too stupid to get an ID,
Lastly, a quote from President Ronald Reagan: “The scariest 10 words you can hear is ‘I’m from the government and we are here to help.’
With your background, I think you could tell the difference between democracy and socialism/communism.
Sherry Winston
Independence
Breakfast in the Park makes comeback
It was wonderful seeing hundreds of people gather for Breakfast in the Park, hosted this year by Dallas Rotary club and the Dallas Volunteer Firefighters Association. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us!
We would like to extend special thanks to event sponsors Home Comfort, State Farm – Mitch Ratzlaff, West Valley Hospital, Polk County Fairgrounds, Citizens Bank, Dallas Community Foundation, Good Sam Club, L&L Equipment, Oregon State Credit Union, Pets Unleashed, Starbucks, Ugo’s and Woolsey Family Dental. Thank you also to Columbia Bank, Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce, Polk Itemizer Observer and Van Well Building Supply for serving as ticket outlets.
Because of our community, Dallas Rotary and Dallas volunteer firefighters will be able to support local youth and community projects that benefit Dallas residents. Thank you!
P.S. Due to the yearlong planning required for the Tom Newton Memorial Car Show, Dallas Rotary could not hold the event this year. We are hoping to bring it back in 2022 and we will be looking for community partners. If you or your group is interested, please email dallasoregonrotary@gmail.com
Eileen DiCicco - Dallas Rotary
Renee Wilson - Dallas Volunteer Firefighters Association
