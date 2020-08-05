Be loyal to the Constitution
History is awash with people who turn control of their minds over to a madman. In Oregon we had the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh. Elsewhere, David Koresh, Jim Jones, Charles Manson etc. These events are historically common. I know from a personal encounter that even extraordinarily intelligent people can fall for a Pied Piper. So, intelligence is not necessarily a factor.
Probably the most stunning example of intellectual or emotional slavery is today’s Republican Party. The utterly mindless and amoral fealty that describes so many Republican’s allegiance to the President is a new wrinkle in America. Never before has an entire political party turned its loyalty over to a person to whom they depend on for their very thought processes. No matter how stupid, untrue or irrational trump’s words and actions are; these people cannot discern the incredible ridiculousness of what comes out of the White House. These people have literally turned their backs on the Constitution of this country. This shuffling disaster must be changed.
Members are either frightened of or seduced by trump. No matter how crazy the actions are; one does not even hear a whimper from the GOP. Where are their morals, character and honesty? Where is their loyalty to the U.S. Constitution? A portion of the weirdness that spills from Trump’s mouth is clearly unconstitutional. Nary a peep.
Fred Brown
Dallas
Put DHS mascot discussion aside
It is time we put aside the conversation regarding our masoct, Dexter Dragon. There are so many other items that should be on the school board’s agenda. We need to concentrate on getting our children educated and ready for the coming school year. Our school-age children, and the school staff, should be the top priority during this pandemic. Put the mascot on the back burner, and let’s get our children back to school.
Gayla Overstreet
Dallas
Spend money on safety
A few moments ago I was sitting at the intersection of Perrydale Road and Highway 22. I cross that intersection twice each day and sometimes more. Well today, I witnessed another “near miss” as a driver in front of me tried to go through the intersection going north. Unless the driver crosses over into the south bound lane and then squares up with Highway 22, it’s impossible to get a good look at the west bound traffic moving at 60-70 mph, unless of course, you have the neck of a giraffe.
I’ve spoken with (Polk County) Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst and he said he is lobbying ODOT (Oregon Department of Transportation) on this and the other three deadly crossings — Bethel and 99, Clow Corner, and 51 and 22. Given the COVID deficits, I think our limited funds should be spent at this time, on saving lives and not on more bike lanes.
Jeff Havlin
Dallas
