In reading the article published Nov. 23 on the Western Oregon University Board of Trustees meeting, I noticed an egregious oversight.
While Dr. Rob Winningham, who identifies as male, was honored with his proper title, Dr. Breeann Flesch, who identifies as female, was not. Dr. Flesch, whose brilliant and insightful leadership and tireless hard work brought the data analytics program to fruition, deserves better.
Dr. Flesch is an inspiration to all of her students in the Computer Science program at WOU. She will no doubt do the same for the cohorts of students about to join the data analytics program.
Our region is especially lucky to have her as a role model for women interested in these fields, as they clearly continue to face the kinds of sexism typified by the exclusion of Dr. Flesch’s earned title from this article.
Erin Baumgartner
Monmouth
