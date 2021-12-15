Knowledge and freedom are connected
Last month I mentioned Rick Green and KrisAnne Hall, constitutional attorneys, and these folks are patriots to the core, certainly. The American Heritage Dictionary defines patriot as “one who loves, supports, and defends one’s country.” The founding fathers of our nation were certainly patriots.
Rick Green’s “Constitution Alive” course goes over the Constitution in detail, but Rick refers to it as a quick start guide to the Constitution. He approaches the subject from the viewpoint of the original intent of the founders, which is how the founders themselves indicated that the Constitution should be studied and interpreted.
Hillsdale College with their “Introduction to the Constitution,” “Constitution 101” and “Constitution 201” courses cover the drift away from the Constitution to the administrative state we have today with our bureaucracy, and the grave dangers we face today because of this.
KrisAnne Hall approaches the subject from another perspective, teaching the long history of the efforts of the Anglo-Saxons in fighting for their rights against their tyrannical kings for over seven centuries. KrisAnne worked for a large firm and specialized in First Amendment rights and traveled our nation litigating and defending constitutional rights. She brings very clear perspective on how to exactly and specifically do just that. She teaches an entire course on the duties and responsibilities of the sheriff and his oath to uphold the Constitution and protect from tyrannical government, as needed.
This is not about right or left. Knowledge keeps us free as a people. A wise man can learn from a fool. It is the fool that cannot learn from the wise man.
Anyone who truly studied our history and the form of government that we have and that we are supposed to have would value Sheriff (Mark) Garton’s sworn protection of our rights immensely.
Joe Rivera
Sheridan
Affordable health care is needed
As Chair of the Oregon State Senate Health Committee, I’m committed to working with my colleagues to address the growing public health needs of every Oregon community. The challenges facing our citizens, schools, businesses and health care institutions are vast — ones that will require many hands and voices at work to reach our common goals of financial recovery and improved public health. With the help of the Oregon Congressional delegation, I’m confident that we will make meaningful progress towards these goals.
My colleagues and I in the statehouse are constantly discussing the shared priorities of our constituents — a top concern being access to affordable health care. Arguably now more than ever before in our lifetimes, the necessity of affordable access to timely, quality care is abundantly clear. However, far too many Oregonians still lack access to affordable health care options, making them vulnerable to unnecessary financial and health-related obstacles.
Fortunately, our lawmakers in Washington can help mitigate this issue right now. Legislators can ensure that health insurance subsidies, which were expanded in the American Rescue Plan Act this year, are made permanent so that no individual or family is burdened with the possibility of losing access to care because they can no longer afford it. Without this next step, 51,500 uninsured Oregonians might not be able to purchase affordable coverage next year. Our communities are counting on this continued relief, and action must be taken now to make subsidies permanent in the budget reconciliation bill.
State Senator Deb Patterson
Salem
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.