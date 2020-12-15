Alum troubled by WOU’s leadership
While it’s been frustrating to read, I appreciate The Itemizer-Observer’s coverage of Western Oregon University’s struggles of late. As an alum, I’m greatly disturbed by the lack of leadership in Monmouth.
Yes, the pandemic forced program and staffing cuts. The problems, however, were pre-pandemic. An OPB article reported that from 2011 to today, WOU has dropped 25% in enrollment. This is inexcusable. In that same period of time, the state of Oregon grew from 3.87 million people to 4.28 million, nearly a 400,000 increase — yet WOU is decreasing.
WOU doesn’t need to become an impersonal, large university. It’s strength is its small setting with excellent faculty-to-student interaction. But a steady enrollment climb is needed for the survival and strength of the school. I’m surprised after a decade of declines that the university didn’t hit a crisis point years ago, revamping how they are recruiting and enrolling students. This falls on the president and administrators around him.
In the past few decades, I’ve seen only two quality presidents lead the school — Dr. Richard Meyers and Dr. John Minahan. They understood the importance of enrollment and the needs of the students. In between those hires were presidents who just didn’t get it, they didn’t get WOU, Monmouth, or the school’s mission.
While the latest news coming out of WOU is upsetting, I’m more concerned about the future when the next presidential search happens. It’s critical WOU gets it right this time.
Tim Sullivan
Boise, Idaho
Lock down not necessary now
There is a great divide between COVID and lock downs. COVID is deadly and debilitating. However, the death rate continues to decrease and treatments have improved. Salem hospital has had the most cases, and they acknowledge room to spare. The recovery rate is 98%, and those susceptible to death are usually aged or have other illnesses.
Lockdowns do not make sense anymore.
The CDC has begun to note that the negative impact of lock downs outweighs the benefit. Lock downs do not benefit children, the mentally ill, those with chronic diseases, or the thousands of workers employed by small businesses. Suicide and child abuse rates are up. These things are arguably as bad as sickness and death from COVID.
An infection rate alone is not the appropriate data to base a lock down on, but it seems to be working for many in our fear-based society — fear of illness, fear of crime, etc. To date, tracing does not implicate gyms or restaurants on a scale of concern. Why hasn’t COVID decimated the homeless populations who don’t sanitize, wear masks or socially distance? This population is growing. What does common sense tell you?
I wear a mask so that businesses maintain their licenses. I appreciate others who wear masks when they’re coughing or sneezing; It is a sheer courtesy. Washing hands frequently benefits everyone with respect to a multitude of illnesses. While a lock down made sense in the early days, it has become the wrong response — even more lives are at stake.
Nannette Willis
Monmouth
Customer pleased with WVF
Willamette Valley Fiber has come through for Dallas with high-speed internet. I must admit, I was reluctant to move my internet, phone and TV to WVF as I have heard unpleasant stories about MINET. But I took the leap and I am glad I did.
The sales staff, installers and technical staff provided excellent service and help during the installation process.
My situation is different from others in that I have a home office business that depends on reliable internet and phone service. With the high-speed internet service, web access is fast and reliable.
The only minor issues were the transfer of the 800 number and special needs for network requirements. The technical people jumped on these issues and had a resolution, in one case, immediately.
Thank you WVF.
Rich Rohde
Dallas
Discussion of racism needed
My wife and I recently had the opportunity to view a presentation by Oregon Historical Society on Racism in Oregon: A Brief History. It was sponsored by the Lake Oswego Chamber of Commerce partnering with the City of Lake Owego and the Lake Oswego School District. Even though we know much of Oregon’s sad history of racism, we learned some new things.
The program was part of the chamber’s vision to be a partner in making Lake Oswego a vibrant and inclusive community to visit, grow a business and call home.
Meanwhile, here in Dallas, we have a city council member who proposes to limit our Dallas 2030 vision to being a “warm and welcoming community for all U.S. citizens.” Another proposed removing the words “Equity and Inclusion “ from the vision statement because they are words which bring a lot of heated argument to the community.
I believe that it is time for Dallas to have a reasoned discussion of these supposed differences. Discussions need not be arguments. We can remind ourselves that we have two ears and one mouth because we are intended to listen more than we speak. I, for one, would welcome the airing of these differences (if they exist) so we might have the possibility of bridging some of our differences. I’d like to live in a community which is welcoming to all who wish to be a part of the community.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Festive Dallas lights lift spirits
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mayor Brian Dalton, Rich Wolcott, Jacob Engineering, the Dallas Area Visitors Center, and the Dallas Downtown Association who have contributed so generously to lighting up downtown Dallas!
You helped make it happen and it is so very much appreciated! During these hard times, it is so wonderful seeing these festive lights on top of the roofs of the courthouse square and the even brighter Christmas tree on the courthouse lawn.
Added to this is the holiday decorations of the businesses, inside and out as well. I know this has lifted the spirits of many adults and children as they drive or walk by. Happy Holidays!
Bev Shein
Dallas
Christmas wishes for a neighbor
Dear Santa, for Christmas this year I want the little old lady down the street to have Christmas. I know she likes playing games on PS2, but hers broke and her games got wet. She fixes lunch for me and my sisters everyday. Sometimes maybe a toy. She stays with us when mom doesn’t come home. She likes to color, and her laugh is funny. Please Santa give her my Christmas.
Shelley Graves
Dallas
Letters Policy
