Help Enchanted Forest
The Enchanted Forest has been around for years and has given children in our area wholesome entertainment. It is a lovely setting with many family friendly fun things that the public can enjoy.
Now, because of the pandemic, The Enchanted Forest, which was financially sound before the pandemic arrived is in danger of closing for good. There has been a Go Fund Me site set up to save The Enchanted Forest. Even a donation of $10.00 or $20.00 would help The Enchanted Forest and enable it to re-open in the Spring of 2021. Search Enchanted Forest and find Go Fund Me and follow the directions.
Karen Horner
Monmouth
Turkeys are a nuisance
I would like to provide further information about the turkeys in NW Dallas that was a front-page story. While I am glad the turkeys are bringing pleasure to the residents of the Dallas Retirement Village, their nuisance soon far outweighs the initial intrigue of them. As a resident living near the DRV, we are all too familiar with the turkey activity. There can be as many as 60 at a time in the street, on the sidewalks, in yards, on rooftops, and in trees. They leave hazardous droppings that are toxic to dogs and in yards as they see it as a tasty treat for some reason but consuming it can cause liver damage. Watching one’s footing to avoid the gelatinous droppings is also a slip and fall hazard. Yards have their flower gardens pecked and flower bulbs uprooted and eaten. Houses and cars get sprayed with flying poop as the turkeys fly up to roost in the oak trees. Yards have been made almost impossible for children to play in and outside deck recreation in this time of the pandemic difficult without continuous power washing of the turkey droppings. I doubt that there is little or any feeding of these turkeys that keeps them in this area and breeding yearly. My recent research on Oregon Fish & Wildlife site describes how the 2 different breeds of turkeys were introduced to the state in years past and how they are “managed”. The news story in fact mentioned how trapping has been on hold and the one planned trapping that was foiled apparently not rescheduled. It is time for a serious investigation into these large flocks of nuisance turkeys by Oregon Fish & Wildlife and the city of Dallas.
Jane Moore
Dallas
Better proofreading needed
When the new Owner/Publisher of the Polk County Itemizer-Observer, Scott Olson, came on-board earlier in 2020; I composed a Letter To The Editor welcoming him and making a request that he strive to reduce the number of spelling and grammatical errors in the weekly. Now, I am sad to report, there seem to be more of these errors than ever. This is distressing since college-educated journalists are supposed to have a good grasp of the English language; including grammar, spelling and punctuation. In the November 25th issue, there is a caption under a photo that says “Lastname”; instead of the person’s last name, which is clearly stated in the article. Just one of many gaffs in this issue. The quality and variety of the content of the I-O has improved and I appreciate that. Now, please put an emphasis on proofreading that content. Pleeze? Thanx!
Joe Koubek
Dallas
Food bank thanks the community
The Dallas Food Bank provided 176 local families (735 individuals) with food to prepare Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner with all the fixings. The Turkey Box Distribution has held on Tuesday, Nov 24th and Wednesday, Nov 25th. The board of directors and volunteers would like to thank everyone who supported the effort either by monetary funding or food donations. A special thanks goes out to Linda Taylor from Heartstrings Florist for spearheading the Annual Downtown Business Turkey Draw which provide the food bank with 75 turkeys, the City of Dallas employees who provided cranberry sauce, Dallas Four Square Church Ladies Group who provided gravy and olives, and Safeway who provided turkey breast for the smaller families. The food bank would not be able to have the Thanksgiving Food Box Distribution without the help of the local community.
Eddie Nelson
Dallas Food Bank, Board of Directors
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
