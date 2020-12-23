The outcome is clear
I’ve read the end of THE BOOK. And I know who wins.
June Stout
Independence
The original Corvallis-Newport Highway
Your recent article about Highway 99W ends with a reference to the Corvallis-Newport Highway that was eventually built. When we first moved to Oregon, we chose a Dr. Gunn as our dentist. He was no spring chicken. He told us that when he was a young man, in order to get from Corvallis to Newport, they had to go north to Portland out to Astoria, and down the coast to Newport.
A group of business men from each town decided to take things into their own hands. So with no engineering experience, no permits, no “by your leave,” they hired men who started from each end, cut trees and laid them down across swampy and other “iffy”spots, so some parts of the road were what was called macadam.
There roads met somewhere in the middle with only a little jog needed.
Some of there old log-based road were found when repairs were made years later.
And so — the highway from Corvallis to Newport.
BL May
Monmouth
Fireworks were a treat
A big “thank you” to all those responsible for the spectacular fireworks display on Veterans Day.
What a wonderful way to honor our veterans, as well as provide a special treat for the community of Dallas.
We could safely view the fireworks from our cars and enjoy together as a family. We especially enjoyed the new fireworks and the grand finale.
Thank you Dallas.
Nancy Chase & family
Dallas
Vision statement suggestions disappointing
I was quite interested to hear about the suggested edits to the Vision Statement for the city of Dallas. If passed, I am wondering if I should resign my various positions and begin to pack. My name is Ken Braun and I am a Canadian citizen and a permanent resident of the United States.
I moved to Dallas in 1992 to pastor a local congregation and did so for 12 years. As my children were young I volunteered as a coach with Kid’s Inc. softball, baseball, basketball and volleyball. I coached and also served as the president of Dallas Basketball Association. In 1997 I volunteered to serve as one of the unpaid chaplains for Dallas Fire & EMS and for the last five years Dallas Police and still do this. Currently I am the Executive Director of Community Mediation Services serving the residents of Polk County with assistance in resolving conflict. For the past 11 years I have volunteered as member of the Royal Order of Red Suspenders, a ministry of Salem Alliance church that cuts firewood and gives it away for free to families who cannot afford to buy it. I deliver wood all over Dallas and most of Polk County. So my question is this, even though I served this community for 28 years in addition paying my taxes, am I not welcome in Dallas because I am not a citizen of the United States of America?
Ken Braun
Dallas
Dallas: Exclusive or inclusive?
The report by the I-O concerning the vision statement by people in power is an example of what systemic racism looks like.
Vision statements are a guide for committees to make policy and slogans for the life of the vision which in this case is until 2030. So what would a slogan look like based on this vision statement?
Dallas, a warm and welcoming community: People of color must show proof of U.S. citizenship.” Also, removing the words “equity and inclusive” implies that we leave room for the opposite, which would be “unequal and exclusive.” The council member said it needed to be removed because it was divisive.
I think by removing the words “equity and inclusive” would continue the division in our community that already exists. From the debates on Facebook, some want us to be exclusive and others inclusive.
Council, we need direction. What do you want us to be? Here is another possible slogan to reflect the wishes of the councilman, “Come visit Dallas — By invitation only.”
I wonder what policies will be enacted around this vision statement. A few months ago groups were studying the reasons why we still have the stigma of the city of Dallas as a result of being the headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan. We even studied the origins of the school mascot, The Dragon, to see if this led to the stigma. In the museum hangs a picture of a float with hooded men going down Main Street at the July 4, 1920 parade.
We say that was 100 years ago. Now the people in power are considering a vision statement that implies racism and exclusiveness which is the perfect example of systemic racism.
David Morelli
Dallas
Boosters thank auction participants
On behalf of the Dallas Booster Club we want to thank each and every one of you who have participated and supported our online auction. The Dallas High School Athletes and coaches have certainly felt the support as we are nearing $20,000.00 in donations. The paddle raise donations for individual programs will remain open until Dec. 31. Just head over to https://dhsboosterclub.schoolauction.net/auction2020/homepages/show.
You can also check us out on Facebook under Dallas Booster Club.
For those who may be uncomfortable with donating online, you can mail your donations to PO Box 416 Dallas, Oregon 97338. Thank you again for showing your support during such uncertain times. The Dallas community and boosters from near and far never cease to amaze us. Go Dragons!
Deena Loughary
Dallas
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
