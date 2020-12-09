Double standard in police treatment?
I find the police reports in the I-O informative and sometimes funny, ie, the chalupa report in this week’s paper.
However, the report on Sue Irick being cited for DUII is disturbing to me. This woman was found sitting in her car that was in a ditch, tested at an alcohol level of .0.14, could not pass sobriety tests and was then taken to her residence. It would seem to me that the ordinary person would have been taken to jail, not home.
Please tell me there is no double standard in this town.
Barbara Nipp
Dallas
LaTulippe successfully treated patients
I have been a patient of Dr. Steven LaTulippe for over 12 years. During that time it has become apparent to me that Dr. LaTulippe’s only agenda is the health and safety of his patients. On Thursday Dec. 3 Dr. LaTulippe’s medical license was suspended by the Oregon Medical Board. His offense? He and his staff did not wear masks while treating patients in his clinic.
Dr. LaTulippe has treated approximately 80 COVID 19 patients. None have died. None have been hospitalized. Most have recovered quickly. The Oregon Medical Board is quoted as saying that Dr. LaTulippe was suspended because of “concern for the safety and welfare of licensee’s current and future patients.” Seems to me the patients have been treated well and very successfully.
Government regulators and other doctors should be taking notice of Dr. LaTulippe’s success in treating his COVID 19 patients. They should be flocking to his door to find out what he is doing that is working so well. What are they doing? They are criticizing and trying to penalize Dr. LaTulippe for not following the rules exactly. Seems to me his results are better than those of others. What is the problem?
Maybe the problem is not truly about the health and safety of patients. Could it be that following the Governor’s and regulator’s rules has become more important than getting better results? Science requires a back and forth exchange of ideas that are challenged until the best option is found. When some points of view are ignored everyone suffers.
Michael Calef
Independence
