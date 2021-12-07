Prospective leaders should focus on ‘real problems’
This last week’s paper had an article on Angela Plowhead outlining her priorities as she’s running for office. I was dismayed to encounter the old tired refrains of more logging and protecting the Second Amendment. Regarding logging, to quote the industry’s own newsletter, “Timber Today,” over 61,000 Oregonians are employed in the forestry industry and the state is the top U.S. producer of both softwood lumber and plywood. As for more timber-related jobs, Oregon lost 63 forest-product processing facilities between 2008 and 2013 but the timber harvest increased by 17 percent.
The industry is largely automated these days; it simply doesn’t take as many people to do the work as it used to. That trend is not going to reverse.
Regarding making Oregon’s 6th House District as a last stand bastion for the Second Amendment, that’s just silly. That work — if needed — will take place in front of the Supreme Court. For a potential Oregon representative to make that her mission is to neglect our actual problems.
I hope to soon read about candidates understanding and addressing the very real challenges, including getting people jobs in the trades (Training? Scholarships? On-line learning? Transportation to community colleges for training? A stipend while learning?); transportation (getting farm goods to market from Polk County relies on two bridges — one of which is functionally obsolete and leads to a low overpass that bigger trucks can’t pass under); the costs of housing and attendant homelessness — on the rise everywhere; and the impacts of global warming (you can argue the cause but we must learn how to live in a warmer future).
Leave the “red meat to the base “politics for the Boeberts of the world; it’s time to get to work on real problems.
Allison Hamilton
Dallas
Long-time county employee thanks community
I would like to thank Polk County citizens for allowing me to be part of their lives the last 23 years.
I have met many of you while giving food handler classes, inspecting restaurants, day cares, schools, pools, and tourist facilities. I may have run across you at the Household Hazardous Waste events or at the recycling and composting classes at the fairgrounds. I have visited you at your homes and farms to work with you on your septic system repairs or new septic installations.
Now it’s time for retirement, but it was a pleasure working as a Polk County Environmental Health Specialist in our rural Polk County.
Jim Solvedt
Dallas
