Public option is needed
It’s undeniable: Oregon’s current health insurance options just aren’t meeting our needs. The cost of coverage has escalated sharply over the past several years as the number of available plans has dwindled. Small businesses and rural communities, including those here in the Willamette Valley, have been hit especially hard, leaving thousands of Oregonians stuck without sufficient healthcare. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on our lives as well as the economy, it’s become exceedingly clear that we need a better solution.
Fortunately, there is an opportunity for change making its way through the Oregon State Legislature this year. House Bill 2010 establishes a public option for health insurance, providing a low-cost, high-quality alternative to existing plans on the Marketplace. This bill, which follows in the footsteps of a similar law recently passed in Washington, was created with rural communities and small business owners specifically in mind, along with independent contractors, folks who aren’t yet eligible for Medicaid, and families that fall into loopholes with employer-based insurance. By introducing competitively lower costs onto the Marketplace, the public option will also effectively lower prices for everyone shopping for insurance regardless of whether they choose the public option. In short, it really is a solution for all Oregonians.
This session, join me in calling on state legislators to take this step towards a stronger, efficient, and accessible healthcare system in Oregon.
Sophie Goodwin-Rice
Salem
Food bank thanks supporters
The Ella Curran Food bank would like to thank all the Independence/Monmouth community for the support and donations during this past year. Like everyone, the food bank has been faced with adjusting to these difficult times.
Thanks to our generous community and the loyal food bank volunteers, the food bank continues to maintain our pantry days, coordinate Farmer to Family food boxes, provide produce to a school meal site, provide Thanksgiving dinner supplies, provide food to youth pantries and expand our services to meet the increased community need.
More than 25,000 neighbors received food though these programs. Many of them saying, “We’ve never been to a food bank before.”
Thanks to all of you for helping make this all this possible.
Robin Puccetti
Board President, Ella Curran Food Bank
