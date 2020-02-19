America will be destroyed from within
In years of reading, I remember German events leading to World War II. Hitler became Chancellor legally. In position, he consolidated power, relegating other agencies and persons to obscurity. This went on for a while, but when he had accumulated enough unbridled control he began eliminating those he thought traitorous or not loyal to him through murder and imprisonment. By the time he was finished with the accumulation of power, members of government and the military were swearing their oath of allegiance to Hitler personally rather than Germany.
It’s lucky for lieutenants colonel Alexander and Yevgeny Vindman, plus Gordon Sondland, that they were purged from their positions in the administration now rather than when Trump might have accumulated full power in the future, if he is able to do so. Because rather than being escorted out of the building, they very likely would have simply disappeared or been murdered in the dark by persons unknown.
Trump is in love with the likes of Vladimir Putin, Russia; Kim Jong Un, North Korea; Recep Erdoğan, Turkey; and Rodrigo Duterte, of the Philippines; all murderous despots. Any leader whose tastes run in that direction certainly has dreams of total control of this country.
People believe that the United States cannot become a fascist state. They are wrong. Just look at the activities of the far right wing, egged on by Mien Trump. That is proof enough. America will not be conquered from without, it will be destroyed from within.
Fred Brown
Dallas
Carbon bill will hurt Oregon
176-page carbon bill that will cripple rural Oregon and the whole state affecting over 4 million Oregon people. This bill will raise taxes as often as they want on gas, diesel, (2 billion gallons yearly alone), plus heating oil, propane and natural gas. This bill will limit funding for our transportation, highway, bridges, etc. In our lifetime and decades into the future, this bill will not change our weather patterns, which have cycled for millions of years, one bit. Legislator’s bringing this bill forward have stated there will be many job losses and that the additional taxes on fuel will force people to buy electric cars and will cost industrial jobs. The average person can’t afford these cars that only get limited mileage. This bill will not decrease, but will increase carbon emissions for years to come by trading “carbon credits,” check the results in California. Additional taxes on “fossil fuels” which you will have no choice but to pay will put billions into the state coffers. Again, this bill will not change weather patterns, but is nothing more than extra revenue cash cow for the state. So called “green” promised jobs will come and go leaving people starting over again and again. These billions of dollars of our “carbon” tax dollars yearly will go into the hands of agencies that for over 25 years have been in the news for losing hundreds of millions to fraud and corruption. This would continue. Tell our legislators to vote no on this bad bill, and elect legislators that want to help the people of Oregon, not hurt them. The majority party refuses to let the Oregon people vote on the legislation, ask them why. I would like to at least be able to vote no.
Bill J. Kluting
Monmouth
Not everyone wants business-as-usual
I’ve been following the progress of the proposed legislation to help reduce greenhouse gases in Oregon, with its intent to have Oregon contribute its small part to mitigating the worldwide climate crisis. I found it interesting that those opposed to the legislation expressed their view by gratuitously spewing huge amounts of additional pollutants by driving fuel-hog vehicles many miles on roads throughout the state, and then further polluting the city of Salem. Obviously, they care greatly about the environment which nurtures us all. I was not here when this activity took place, but have it from reliable sources, that more than 1,000 people were in the capital within a week of the truckers, supporting the proposed legislation. I felt represented by the latter group. I hope that the Itemizer will give equal time to those who rallied in support of the legislation. Not everyone in rural areas wants to continue the short-sighted path of business-as-usual while seas rise, Antarctic ice melts, and the frequency of extreme weather events increases.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Old car dealership may make new home
I read with interest your story on the city of Dallas planning a joint facility for the police and fire departments. Having served as a volunteer for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office both in the SAR and SALT units, I have seen firsthand how crowded the PCSO and Dallas Police quarters are. Both need new quarters and soon. I have talked to the mayor and two county commissioners about buying the old Chevrolet dealer’s building and bulldozing it to make room for a new joint police facility for a combined sheriff’s and city police facility. The fire department could be located in the same building. Purchasing this building and the former used car lot on the block to the north makes perfect sense. The old building is across from the court house and next door to the jail. Perfect site. So far, no action from either the city or the county. Typical. They both say they need the funds to do my proposal. So, find the money.
The cities of both Monmouth and Independence have new and more functional facilities. The city of Salem is in process of building a new building as well. The people whom we count on to protect us deserve better. They can’t do their jobs efficiently in cramped quarters. If necessary, we may have to pay a bit more in taxes to make this happen. The polices forces and the fire department deserve our support. Time to open our wallets, people.
Bob Lesh
Dallas
Polk Fire to the rescue
Huge heartfelt thanks from the Carter family to the Polk County Fire and Rescue for taking their valuable time to get our pet cat out of a very tall tree after a stray dog chased him up there. Louis the cat is safe and sound and not very interested in the outdoors or trees any more.
Dina Carter
Monmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.