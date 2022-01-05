‘Warm & Fuzzy’ comes to an end
We would like to give the community of Polk County many thanks for all the support that has been shown over the past 35 years of our clothing drive, “Warm & Fuzzy.” It has been a blessing to provide warm clothing for those in need in our county.
We want to give a huge thanks to the staff at Starlite Lanes for always allowing us to use their business for a clothing drop site.
This has been our last year for our project and we feel so blessed to have been able to provide this service.
God bless all of you who helped us this event meaningful!
The Darr Family
Falls City
