SALT grateful for new friends
Dec. 22, two of our SALT members had the honor of delivering special gifts to several families within Polk County for Christmas. While doing so, we were blessed with hugs from two special young ladies and a very special grandma. We hope you read this and know we were the ones who were truly blessed today by your kindness. We hope all three of you have a very special Christmas.
Blessings to our new friends.
John Brown
Member of the Sheriff’s Auxiliary and Law Enforcement Team
Dallas
‘Warm, Fuzzy’ thankful for donations
We are at the end of our 29th year of the Warm and Fuzzy clothing collection. It is hard to believe time has gone so fast, but we are so grateful for all the support that the community has shown toward our efforts. Without you folks, there would not be the Warm and Fuzzy, and without the Starlite Lanes staff allowing us to have our drop site at their business, we could not serve the community as we have been doing.
Thank you all who donated clothing enabling us to carry on.
Greg Darr
Falls City
