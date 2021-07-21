Letter writer makes good points
Kudos to Cliff Brown for addressing the most pressing issues we’re facing as a country and for doing so in an ultra-conservative area. My guess is that few people will have the nerve to agree and even fewer will have the nerve to negate or counter what he said.
Jessie Rice
Dallas
