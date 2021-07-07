‘Where are we headed?’
When did we become a country of hate, where two black students are named valedictorian and salutatorian, only to have white parents complain so a second (white) valedictorian and salutatorian are named? Where children are being killed in road rage shootings? Where our elected leaders (Larry Householler, R – Ohio) are indicted for taking millions in bribes? Where ‘vile’ anti- Biden flags can be flown in Tennessee and nothing done about it? Where Republicans refuse to take up a bill to raise the minimum wage and ensure women are paid the same as men? Where mass shootings, Asian attacks and attacks on Blacks are on a significant increase? Where ‘sports here’ Brett Favre can be paid $1.1 million for speeches he never gave but only pays back $500,000? Where Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) says the rioters in the Capitol looked like normal tourist visit, even after pictures are shown of him holding chamber doors closed from rioters?
Michael Flynn claims the pandemic is fabricated after more than 600,000 die? Where Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green likened Speaker Pelosis’ reticence to lift mask mandate to the German extermination of the Jews? Where eight months after the election, people still claim Trump won the election? Where Mitch McConnell agrees to a commission to investigate the Capitol but then is against it after being pressured by Trump? Where in the hell are we headed?
Cliff Brown
Dallas
BG’s a reader’s favorite
Thank you so much David Hayes for your great article on BG’s, Monmouth’s best barbecue. It was an excellent reminder of how much I enjoy buying/serving BG’s meals. My favorite, their barbecue pork with Bill Gordon’s homemade sweet and savory sauce. Mason Smiens, the one ‘part time employee’ as per article, a WOU student, deserves recognition too, as a positive, young, bright, and articulate employee, who enthusiastically relayed how much he enjoys working at BG’s Barbecue for owner Bil Gordon.
I love hearing employees promote their employers/work place as well as the excellent --- in this case, it’s ‘the delicious’ — menu offerings. Thank you I/O, David Hayes, BG’s Barbecue (corner of Highway 99 and Clay Street E), and that positive part-time employee, Mason Smiens.
You all help make Monmouth such a pleasant place to live. I love pointing out the ‘good’ in life. My motto when working with people of all ages is to catch them being/doing good. You’ve all certainly provided a reason to comment. Thank you.
Bonnie Ross
Monmouth
FML are appreciated
The recent article about the Friends of the Monmouth Library (FML) misstated that, “…the group’s main purpose of donating books to the library…” The Friends do not donate books to the Monmouth Public Library. Patrons and community members donate books to the Friends, who in turn sell the books as a fundraiser for their organization.
The Friends do support the library in a number of ways, including: funding most of the programming we provide for all ages; Summer Reading program expenses; purchasing our Cultural Passes which are available for checkout; paying for the license to show movies at the library; purchasing the children’s early literacy computers; the purchase of some Launchpad tablets (these are in our collection); and the purchase of books to giveaway to children and teens for summer reading and throughout the year.
The way the Friends are able to provide this generous support is through their membership dues, monetary donations, their on-going book sales and their biannual special sales.
I would like to thank this wonderful non-profit organization for all their support and encourage you, if you are not already a member, to join this group and continue their efforts of supporting the library. I would also encourage you to take it a step further and join the Friends of the Monmouth Library’s Board and become an active Friend of the library.
Krist Obrist
Director Monmouth Public Library
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.