Trump, administration show incompetence
Where are we going and what are we doing in this hand basket? In 2016 a minority of voters were suckered by an enormously skilled flim-flam man. Since then, most of us have found him and his rotating cabal of confederates to be as incompetent, criminal and dumb as any administration ever.
The alleged president’s emotional development of a five-year-old, self-image of a fence post and personality of a snake are there for all to see. I remember the saying: “Ego is the anesthesia that deadens the pain of stupidity.” In spite of his inability to empathize with anyone but murderous dictators and the super rich, some Americans still think he is a good president. Interestingly, he loathes those people of his base. The lesser-educated white working people are unsuccessful fools and morons to him.
Yet they follow him, excuse his lack of any morality, accept his hatred of everyone different, love his verbal assassination of those who don’t meet with his favor and swallow wholesale his claims of persecution and his imagined threats of subversion regarding his re-election.
How can such an abhorrent person command the respect of anyone, particularly people of faith like evangelicals?
Fred Brown
Dallas
Trump tactics leave reader ‘aghast’
I have been aghast at the police-state tactics which Trump has been proposing: U.S. military to police our cities; looting leads to shooting; clearing peaceful demonstrators with tear gas for a photo-op with a Bible (or just a book) in front of a church. He has hijacked our government for his own personal gain, firing anyone who disagrees with his every whim. The list is endless. What finally tipped me over the edge was a letter from the White House telling me about the stimulus funds which had been direct-deposited in our bank account weeks earlier, signed with his royal signature, thus using the USPS (which he wants to destroy) and government funds to pay for a campaign mailer.
Martin Luther King once said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’” Trump’s answer is: fueling the fire, lying continuously, stealing from them, threatening them.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Careful proofreading needed on stories
Congratulations and thank you to the Olsons for keeping the Polk County Itemizer-Observer alive and local. Please do me and your other readers a favor, though. Proofread and proofread again the stories you are publishing. The spelling and grammatical errors in the I-O seem to be worse than ever. Last week, there was an obituary photo with the caption “Last Name.” How sad for a grieving family to find this caption following their pride in the information they supplied about their loved one. That particular issue had two or three glaring typographical, grammatical or other similar issues that I found to be obvious and disappointing. Using software tools to check spelling and grammar need to be followed with human eyes proofreading. Agreed? Thanks.
Joseph Koubek
Dallas
Grad banners add brightness to the year
What an awesome community our little Dallas is! To our surprise a few days ago we found ourselves looking at the many beautiful, inspirational young faces of the “Class of 2020” looking down at us! What a fine-looking group of people you are! I am so sorry for the bummer of a year your class has had, but this. Your community is so proud of you! Never forget this amazing gesture. Go out into the world and make your family and all of Dallas proud of you. It’s very obvious that the respect and pride your town has shown you that you will continue to shine and make us proud! You are from Dallas, Oregon, and the Class of 2020! Good luck to all of you and congratulations to all the businesses and the Power company, Realtors and friends who pulled off this big surprise and helped to put this bright crescendo to the end of this not so bright year. I am so proud to be a part of this thoughtful, beautiful and loving town!
Steve and Rebecca Vance
Dallas
Reader disappointed in editorial cartoon
To Joe Heller and Whom it may concern:
I am a resident of Polk County, Oregon, for 72 years and a retired law enforcement official with over 25 years of service.
I have been watching news media coverage of recent events and watching events unfold are much to my dismay and disgust for all parties involved.
I am a subscriber to the Itemizer Observer and while reading the newspaper today, I observed the drawing with a law enforcement official and an individual lying with their face sideways to the ground. The caption is in regards to being at the mercy of law enforcement officials in “Any Apolis/Anyapolis”, meaning “Any -Apolis” (Indianopolis, Minneapolis, etc. per Urban Dictionary) or one would assume. I, however, interpret the drawing to include the slang “Anyapolis” referring to “any police” and that citizens of the United States are not safe in any part of the country with any police. The drawing therefore infers this kind of conduct is widespread and common mistreatment. I am dismayed by my fellow brethren and can attest to the fact that this sort of conduct does not represent law enforcement as a whole, much like teacher and student relationships do not represent the teacher community as a whole.
If this is the direction of the Itemizer Observer I may reconsider my subscription.
David W. Dunkin
Dallas
