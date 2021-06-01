Dallas needs better reps
I speculate that thoughtful voters expect their governmental representative to be rational, clear thinking individuals. Sadly, the the area around Dallas, Oregon, not Independence, has drawn two short straws at the same time.
First there is Rep. (Mike) Nearman who believes he is well above the law and willing to put members of state government at risk by letting his foggy thinking right wing scofflaws into the Capitol Building in spite of a security order prohibiting same. Now, his foggy thinkers believe he should be exonerated for his actions because these scofflaws were actually just good old boys wanting to observe the workings of government close up, much like the rioters on Jan. 6, 2021. Of course as good citizens, they brought bear spray with themselves in case they were attacked by bears in the Capitol.
Second we have a local state senator who is so suspicious that when he is respectfully addressed as Senator Boquist by law enforcement officers who have just arrested his son for DUII, he decides that the arrest is a political vendetta. He follows his conclusion up by filing complaints against various people and demands the police body camera video so he can analyze it; I presume to bolster the imagined wrongdoing.
It surely would be nice of these two representatives of government would actually represent all of us to the best of their ability rather than dancing off to tilt at windmills.
Cliff Brown
Dallas
Jan. 6 should be investigated
The Senate republicans under spineless Mitch McConnell have shown their true craven and cowardly nature by blocking the bipartisan congressional commission intended to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection and violent attack on our US Capitol. The Republicans were all for investigating Benghazi over and over. They even investigated their own investigator in the case of the Mueller probe.
But when it comes to investigate an insurrection in our nation’s capitol instigated by the Putin-wanna-be in the White House, McConnell and the GOP want to ignore what we all saw on the news, whitewash the facts about the violence and gloss over an attempted coup. (That’s not too strong a word considering the attackers’ stated intent was to disrupt and overturn our presidential election.)
So many questions need to be answered. Why were the Capitol Police so under-manned when warnings of potential violence were being broadcast? Why did it take so long for the National Guard to be deployed? Was there collusion between the rioters and members of Congress? Was intelligence about the planning and organization of the attack suppressed by Homeland Security or the Justice Department?
Why are the Republicans more concerned with the 2022 midterm elections than they are about the truth?
Jonathan Jay
Independence
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
