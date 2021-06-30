Water more than a supply issue
The recent news about the water supply for the city of Dallas reminds me of a quote from Jane Goodall, the famous chimpanzee researcher and environmentalist. She said: “We have this crazy idea that there can be unlimited economic development on a planet with finite resources”
Our situation is like that. We have a limited water source (likely to get more limited) but housing growth which is burgeoning in every direction. The current state of affairs brings to mind a line from an old Pete Seeger song,” When will they ever learn, when will they ever learn?” At a minimum, we need to address both sides of the equation, supply and demand.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Focus on the details
Well, here it is; seven months after my last comments on this subject. When the new Owner/Publisher of the Polk County Itemizer-Observer, Scott Olson, came on-board in 2020; I composed a Letter To The Editor welcoming him and making a request that he strive to reduce the number of spelling and grammatical errors in the weekly. In June of 2020, I repeated my concerns, having not seen any improvement. Now, I am here again to report on the continued lack of journalistic improvement. A recent article about illegal marijuana growing operations mis-used the word “sights” three out of four times in the article referring to physical locations. The correct word, which was used once in the article was “sites”.
As a youth, I was encouraged to read the newspaper to improve my knowledge of current events, to expand my knowledge of the world and to increase my active vocabulary. If this is still the case today, then accuracy in your publication should be an important part of your mission.
As stated previously, this is particularly distressing since college-educated journalists are supposed to have a good grasp of the English language; including grammar, spelling and punctuation. Modern word processing and other technologies have improved our capabilities to produce error-free text. I am grateful that the quality and variety of content in the I-O has improved. Once again, I ask that you please put an emphasis on proofreading that content. Thank you!
Joe Koubek
Dallas
Reader supports God, family, country
This is in response to Cliff Brown and Fred Brown’s comments about we “foggy thinking, right-wing scofflaws.” I wasn’t at the Capitol so I can’t say what actually took place.
However, these are the representatives we “right wing scofflaws” elected to represent US. Not the “left wing righteous thinkers” who believe socialism is much more preferred.
So, let me tell you why I believe in God, family, country, and free thinking:
1. My father — World War II, U.S. Army 82nd Airborne — Jumped at Normandy, Market Garden,and helped liberate the people at Aachen concentration/labor camp.
2. My son — five years in the U.S. Air Force as a crew chief on a KC135 tanker.
3. Oldest grandson — 9/11, U.S. Navy a Quartermaster on a nuclear powered destroyer for four years.
4. His younger brother — 9/11. Marines, served in Iraq Humvee with Togun for two tours in Falujah. The first was the battle taking Falujah.
5. Grandson — Marines. One tour in Afghanistan.
6. Probably something you’ve never witnessed (I hope you haven’t): A sister crying her heart out over the casket of her 19-year- old brother who was killed by an IED in Iraq. He was a friend and wrestling teammate of three of my grandsons at Philomath High School. I asked my daughter about his body. She said, “There isn’t one,” His name was Cody Patterson.
7. Watching the military hearse going down Monmouth Street in Independence bringing home the body of another 19-year-old who had lost his life in battle.
Yes, I will always stand with the “right wing foggy thinking scofflaws.” We stand, and I will always stand for God, family, and county. Not a dictatorship. I also back the blue.
Sherry Winston
Independence
