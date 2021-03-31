HB 2002 is a bad idea
Just received my March 17 copy of the I-O. I had not heard about House Bill 2002 while wintering in the south. I cannot believe any Oregonian is willing to join the evidently mentally deficient members of any political party that would effectively hand cuff and hog tie our local police department.
Any sampling of national news shows us what has happened in other areas. Our beautiful city of Portland is an example. Now that I have read most of the 47 pages we might as well toss our entire Constitution as well.
Harold E Pippin
Monmouth
Reader fears dictatorship
I have seen several news pieces about the flight of Republican Party members from that party, particularly since Jan. 6. My initial reaction was well, that’s a good thing.
But further consideration has caused me to conclude this trend is a good/bad situation. On the plus side any political party that is losing members is surely weakened at election time. On the bad side, we must consider that those members who will remain with the party agree with certain ideas such as believing that they can save the American Way by taking a slow-witted walk on the Constitution.
These limited thinkers aren’t so good at having ideas so they must depend on a cult leader to give them their instructions. In that the leadership of the GOP knows their party is doomed they have concluded the best course is not to change their dogma so as to better reflect the sentiments and beliefs of Americans. Rather they conclude that taking, and holding, power through any means necessary is the better path.
I hate to surprise some of you folks but that conclusion is called dictatorship. Further, considering the rhetoric, characterizations of certain classes of citizens and disregard for the rule of law; it does not take a ton of imagination to see the GOP as a mirror image of the fascism of the 1930s.
Fred Brown
Dallas
Going the wrong direction
House Bill 2002 should be dropped. It is one of the worse bills (47 pages) ever introduced in Oregon. We are at a time when we need stricter laws to ensure that Measure 11 adopted in 1994 is not changed. Measure 11 states that certain serious crimes have a mandated maximum penalty in prison. No early parole period. When these criminals break these laws and found guilty the judge has to by law mandate the full sentence. HB 2002 would allow the judge to set (new) sentences. I don’t want some soft-hearted judge to be able to hand out lesser sentences where these criminals get out early to reign terror on these families who were affected by the crimes these criminals were found guilty of. One thing I didn’t see in this bill is the legislators who wrote or co-signed 2002 would take these people into their own homes under house arrest to finish out their sentences if they are released early. It might be time to see who these legislators are and elect new ones.
Bill J. Kluting
Monmouth
Too many BOC appointments
I’m beginning to wonder whether our Polk County Commission is following a plan to insure a permanent membership which is always self-chosen. This is the second time in the last two years that we have had an early retirement which allows commissioners to choose a replacement which allows the selection of a new commissioner who can then run in the next election as an incumbent. The new appointee is given lots of visibility to ensure their win in the next election. They might even get to park their campaign sign on county property. Will they break the mold of the current commission of being another old white man? I wonder.
After trying to understand the recent commission decision to support an economic development proposal which doesn’t create new jobs, I only hope that their decision process for appointing new commissioner has a sounder basis. I’m not holding my breath.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
