Unexpected service at Les Schwab
My husband recently got new tires for my car at Les Schwab (in Dallas). My hubcaps had been very muddy, and came home very clean. Who’d expect such nice service? Thank you, Les Schwab.
Barb Chrisman
Dallas
Central takes important step
I read with interest Audrey Caro’s recent article about the partnership between Central School District’s alternative education program and the Community Services Consortium. As was reported, Mona K-Hinds has almost single-handedly developed a community program that provides services which the school district has been unwilling and unable to do.
Having taught special education in the Central School District for 26 years, I have witnessed the ebb and flow of alternative education programming. It is important that we acknowledge the significant and ongoing work of Niki Hansen, CSD’s alternative education teacher. With limited resources and support, Niki has persisted and ultimately transformed the options available to Central High School students.
I firmly believe that we cannot wait any longer to expand, fund, support and provide an environment for students who struggle with the standard high school setting. These students deserve an opportunity to succeed. I commend the district for seeing fit to move forward in this effort.
Laurie Fish
Retired Special Education Teacher
Monmouth
