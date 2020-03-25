It’s scary, but don’t panic
Don’t panic yet! ...or ever
This is a quick message to my friends and neighbors to go along with the fear and uncertainty that is coming down the newsfeed:
It’s not time to panic yet. Actually, it’ll never be time to panic.
Yes, it’s scary. Yes, be careful. Yes, follow the guidelines. Yes, protect our vulnerable citizens.
No, do not panic-buy toilet paper, water bottles, hand sanitizer, Q-tips or anything, really. Don’t believe this is the end of the world. Don’t believe you are alone. Don’t stop caring about others, and don’t believe that nobody cares about you.
If you are out of toilet paper, message me and I will give you one of mine until I run out. Then, with apologies to my librarian, you can have pages out of my least favorite book. Actually, there are a number of people who have offered their extra TP to people who need it. All you have to do is ask. I’ll even drop it off at your house.
If you are vulnerable, or caregiving for people who are vulnerable, let those of us who are healthy do your shopping and errands. If you need something else, just let someone know, and we’ll do our best to make it happen.
We live in a wonderful time, in an amazing country, and among magnificent people. We’ll get through this together. The coronavirus is no match for the American Spirit.
Don’t ever forget that.
Andrew Phillips
Independence
Reader takes offense to comic
Your coronavirus cartoon was offensive. The coronavirus task force has been meeting for months, almost daily — and is now updating us daily — so intimating that the Trump administration and their committee of top scientists don’t know what’s going on doesn’t help at all. The cartoon smacks of fake news.
Arlene Kovash
Monmouth
Think I’ll wash my hands
I’m sure many readers received a recent communication from State Sen. Brian Boquist concerning the coronavirus pandemic. He offered some excellent advice about actions everyone can take to help reduce the spread of the virus. I can’t square this commonsense advice with his prior recent communication warning that Oregon’s attempt to pass legislation addressing climate change. In that letter, he warned that Oregon’s proposed law would play into the hands of the Chinese, who are building a blue water navy to invade the U.S. It’s hard for me to know whether to believe him on anything after his theory on invasion. Do I join him on Oregon beaches to defend our state from invasion or do I wash my hands? I think I’ll wash my hands and keep my social distance.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Jaffer for county commissioner
In times of flailing leadership, there is real hope. Danny Jaffer is running for Polk County Commissioner. I know Danny; he is the best person for the job. A retired Naval officer, he is intelligent, and has a wide range of real-world experience.
We need new thought processes. We need a leader who can plan, understands crisis management, and can bring governments together.
From the COVID-19 crisis, to countywide internet and the Dallas rail spur, this area needs to get moving. Danny Jaffer is the leader to get that engine started.
Please vote Danny Jaffer for Polk County Commissioner.
Fred Brown
Dallas
While staying home, why not prepare for fair
Since children and adults are housebound due to the coronavirus, maybe it would be fun to spend some time making some things for the Polk County Fair!
The fair is held every August in Rickreall. Over the past few years, the entries have been low. We have so many talented children and adults in our county who need to proudly share their skills and God given talents with others.
The rewards are many – a satin ribbon, maybe a special monetary award, a special ribbon for something outstanding from our generous county businesses and the pleasure of sharing your talent. Maybe you will be on our next Queen of Textiles, Queen of the Kitchen, or even King of the Cookstove!
Children can enter school reports and written stories, artwork, beadmaking, leather work, collections, photos, poems, paper creations, needlework, baking and more. Maybe a new craft or skill can be learned and shared at the fair.
Adults can enter all kinds of things from flowers, vegetables, sewing, poems, collections, baking, canning, to woodworking. Practice baking some new desserts that are blue ribbon winners!
Start planning what flowers and veggies you can plant to enter in the fair. Start writing poetry, building something in your shop, knit some slippers or make a quilt.
So get out your hammer and nails, crayons and paint, needle, thread, and yarn, cookbooks, flowerpots and camera. The list of all your wonderful creations to enter is on the Polk County Fair website.
Let’s make the Polk County Fair the best one ever.
Millee R. Johnson
Monmouth
