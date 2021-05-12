U.S. needs at least two parties
The Republican Party is going at itself tooth and nail. News reports indicate that party members are leaving in droves and the hierarchy is engaged in a civil war to protect the glorious legacy of Trump versus facing the truth that he was a failed president and the party should move forward.
The GOP knows it is dying. The choices are to modify its culture to be more attractive to average Americans or to seize and hold power by any means necessary; such as gross gerrymandering, voter intimidation and suppression and maintenance of The Big Lie that the election was somehow stolen by several of the states acting in secret. They chose the latter.
At first self destruction of the Republican party seemed fine by me. But some of the talking heads on actual news political channels made it clear that the GOP’s destruction is as dangerous to American democracy as their lying and cheating to stay in power.
American democracy cannot function in a one-party scenario. We must have at least two, perhaps three, contending parties to keep a single party from succumbing to the urge to become a dictatorship. I have little confidence that the Democratic party, if it were rid of the GOP, would be able to keep its wits about it in the long term and rule benevolently.
The GOP must get a grip on reality and return to the role of LOYAL opposition. We need a rational, loyal opposition.
Fred Brown
Dallas
New city hall is excessive
I implore the people of Monmouth to vote no on the new city hall proposal. The proposal is in excess of what is required, at a time when everyone is paying construction cost premiums. Remember the city’s previous cost overruns on the police station, the senior center addition and Minet.
We can reasonably expect the same cost overruns. Once they have spent the money we have approved and have a half completed city hall they know that we will feel obligated to approve millions more to finish it. Vote no and they will come back with something better next year.
Rich Graham
Monmouth
City hall wouldn’t serve more
Kate Brown and the liberal House Majority are pushing for perpetual COVID restrictions. The lock downs and occupancy restrictions continue on and off for private businesses, as well as for government services that we rely on. Try to schedule an appointment with the DMV. Why would the city build to accommodate more citizens when they refuse to open-up capacity for public participation in the council chambers? When you stop to ask a question or pay a utility bill, they only allow one person in at a time. Do our current Monmouth leaders live under a rock? Vote No on Measure 27-133.
Morgan Williams
Monmouth
Monmouth needs a new city hall
Monmouth needs to replace City Hall. It is a 92-year-old-building that has exceeded its useful life. A well-crafted plan is in place with 2/3 of the funding in hand with the last 1/3 requested in the form of a $3 million-dollar general obligation bond request, if we do it now. Interest rates are low and construction costs will continue to rise into the future. The time is now, please vote YES on Measure 27-133.
Darin E. Silbernagel
Former Monmouth City Councilor 2009-2020
Not enough leadership
I look around me and all I see is “SHEEPLE”. Thousands and thousands and thousands of “SHEEPLE”.
I’m sure our founding fathers are turning over in their graves.
I’m also sure that this country would never have become the United States of America if the people living today were the ones to form our “more perfect Union”.
Disappointing to say the least.
June Stout
Independence
Stealing signs is not an argument
Six signs opposing the measure for a $9 million City Hall have been stolen. (Not opposing a new one – just the cost of it.) When did the strength of an argument become a matter of how many opposing signs can be stolen? I think this makes their argument small — very small.
Danielle Overman
Monmouth
Grant helps James2
On behalf of the board of James2 Community Kitchen and the local citizens who receive the free weekly meals I would like to thank the Dallas Community Foundation for their generous grant of $5,000 and for their consistent support. With the beginning of the pandemic meal service has changed to to-go meals, and while we miss serving our guests in our dining room, we are grateful to be able to supply nutritious meals to several hundred people per week. Without the contribution of Dallas Community Foundation and other generous donors, it would be difficult to absorb the increased costs of more guests and take out containers.
Karen Hays
The James2 Board of directors
Bond is smart governing
As a builder, I am inspired when a buyer says to me: “We have wanted to build a home in your neighborhood for many years. So we have saved. We have planned. And we are ready!” So it is with the city of Monmouth plan for building our new city hall. Over 10 years ago the seeds were planted. A funding mechanism (Urban Renewal District) was formed with intention — a public space that is a testament to our city. This $3 million bond is excellence in governing. Please vote YES on downtown Monmouth. YES on Measure 27-133.
Eric Olsen
Monmouth
City hall bond inappropriate now
Who doesn’t love shiny new things? I believe our city workers should have a nice place to work in. However, according to the 2021-22 budget, only about 13 people would have offices in a $9 million building. Additionally, the proposed building plan seems grand in size for a town like Monmouth. With building material costs rising, wouldn’t this set us significantly over budget during a time where financial stability is already low? When many residents in our community are struggling financially, I feel that this is not an appropriate time to take on Measure 27-133.
Ashley Jones
Monmouth
Money better spent on sidewalks
“Social justice” is defined as many things, including ADA compliance. Those opposed to a new city hall are not opposed to social justice. They’re opposed to the high price tag. Is it more important for disabled citizens to be able to travel safely on our battered sidewalks downtown or to have a monstrosity of a city hall? That $9 million would be much better spent on repairing our sidewalks for the disabled, and so we wouldn’t have to send a bill for the sidewalk repair to the poorest of our residents. Now THAT’S social justice!
Karen Waggoner
Monmouth
Faithful or foolish?
To all faithers: Do you feel God would think less of you if you worshiped at home or in nature instead of a potentially life threatening situation? Crowds,close contact, no masks, or vaccinations.
This seems a bit selfish,
To hide arrogance and willful ignorance behind religion and faith is just that, very selfish.
If living somewhere that (Trumps) common courtesy, sense and respect try Iran,Saudi Arabia, or even Israel for that matter.
Please hang in there and care about your fellow humans.
Louis Stuckey
Monmouth
City hall needs different plan
If our Monmouth leaders were smart, they would vacate the current valuable land that city hall is located on, sell it at a higher price and purchase lower-valuable land to help revitalize an existing “blighted” area. This would stimulate commerce and business traffic into that new area of development, thus raising values and taxes for those under-developed areas. This would be a great opportunity to utilize some of our Urban Renewal Funds. I say we explore more ideas and opportunities before we go into debt for a mistake.
John Gabenski
Monmouth
Use library for city hall
What about a new City Hall in our underutilized library building? It’s over 14,000 square-feet and in a great location. It is ADA accessible, has great parking, and is close to major downtown thoroughfares. The library could relocate to a remodeled city hall building or put it in private hands for a cooler vibe with a coffee shop in a different downtown building. With the major shift to online resources, libraries do not have the same function they once did. The cost to “remodel” this building would be for pennies-on-the-dollar compared to spending over $9 Million on a new building.
Cheryl Wolhar
Monmouth
URA money is taxes
City Council would have voters think that, since the estimated $3.65 million for a new city hall would come from the Urban Renewal Agency, it’s not really a ‘city’ tax. Wait a minute. So, since the money is ‘funneled’ from other taxing districts to the city, it’s not ‘really’ a city tax. Good grief. The bottom line is it’s a tax! It is the city that chooses how to spend it.
Is a big, government building the best thing to spend it on? What about other needs in the urban renewal area? Sidewalks? Who is this expensive building for?
Keith Wolhar
Monmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.