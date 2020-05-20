Mordhorst didn’t insist on upgrades
I’m responding to Kathy Tompkin’s letter regarding the Perrydale community meeting on the deadly hazardous Perrydale/Bethel Road-Highway 99W intersection; state highway staff decision to not attend the meeting and Commissioner Mordhorst’s decisions to not insist on safety improvements to that intersection as part of the current multi-million dollar “improvement” project the state is doing on that intersection.
Ms. Tompkins indicates she has had the “pleasure of joining Mordhorst” at an ODOT meeting regarding the Perrydale Road-Highway 22 intersection. Ms. Tompkins assumed the facilitator role at the Perrydale community meeting. (I don’t know who appointed her to that position.)
She excused ODOT’s absence, tried to steer discussion to the Highway 22 intersection and, in her April 22 letter to the editor, is assuring us that Commissioner Mordhhorst is “advocating hard for better utilization of your tax dollars.”
It seems as though we misunderstood what our community meeting was all about. It was not meant to be a discussion of what could be done to improve safety at a dangerous intersection. It was to help us understand why nothing could be done in that respect, but that Commissioner Mordhorst was doing a great job and deserved our support. I think we got plugged into an election year strategy for helping the incumbent (Commissioner Mordhorst) stay in office.
Dan Van Otten
Amity
M-I July 4 parade to return in 2021
The Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club reluctantly has to announce that the annual Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club’s Independence Day Grand Parade has to be canceled for July Fourth of 2020 due to the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings. The executive orders of the governor are in place through September. The accompanying Children’s Parade is also canceled. At the moment, no replacement event is scheduled. We hope to return at full strength on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
We wanted to come back for Labor Day, instead, but the governor’s orders extend through September. So please let the community know we are very sorry, but no large gathering orders will be obeyed for the health of the community.
Jim Birken
Corvallis
Trump’s COVID-19 response disappoints
On a daily basis, I am amazed (and disgusted) at the actions of our president, his family and some staff members.
Trump, Jr. posts a picture on Instagram showing Biden saying ‘see you later, alligator’ along side an alligator saying ‘in a while, pedophile’. Does anyone in that family have a sense of decency? Doesn’t look like it.
Eric Trump says social distancing is part of a ‘cognizant strategy’ to win the election and the virus will disappear after the election. Tell that to the 88,000+ families who have lost loved ones due to the pandemic.
And no one is safe from Trump’s abuse. After Dr. Bright sent an alarm about the administration’s response to the pandemic, he’s ousted and Trump calls him an ‘angry, disgruntled employee’. Anyone who questions Trump is terminated and verbally attacked.
When asked about the possibility of children dying if schools open, Trump’s comment is ‘it is a small percent’. Tell that to the parents who have already lost children.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos directed millions of the coronavirus stabilization funds for public schools to private and religious schools. Apparently when you are a Trump appointee, you can do anything, if you can keep your job. The Trump ‘A Team’ turnover rate is 85 percent. Lots of bad choices.
Clifford Brown
Dallas
