Let due process run its course
In regard to last week’s Guest Opinion piece, I’m a bit taken aback that the authors seem to hold such high regard for law enforcement, yet have so little respect for the law. Rep. Mike Nearman has had charges brought against him. His actions are on video. While our system has a history of failing to punish those in positions of power, at least let due process run its course. To demand that charges be dropped is yet more ultra-conservative chest beating that is inherently un-American and attempts to sidestep the very laws that guarantee our freedoms. The individuals that demand that a man like Nearman should be above the law are the same individuals who are quick to push the poor and minorities into our court systems as quickly as possible. Let Nearman at least answer for his actions, and hopefully justice will prevail. Nearman must face consequences for colluding with these violent protesters and endangering the lives of the lawmakers, law enforcement, and employees of our great state.
Josh Cronin
Independence
Waiting for EV chargers
I have watched with some interest as the city of Dallas has installed electric vehicle charging stations behind city hall. I wonder when they will be operational. I hope the delay is because of waiting for solar panels to be installed to power them. Or perhaps we are waiting for the arrival of electric police cars and pickup trucks for the parks and public works departments. Perhaps we will soon see plans for community solar in Dallas, as provided for in state law, so that more of us can participate in the effort to reduce our impact on the global climate crisis. I know not everyone believes we have a climate crisis, but those who don’t probably also believe that the recent election was stolen by Joe Biden, and that the pandemic is a hoax. I believe they are wrong on all counts.
Dale Derouin
Dallas
Show us your papers
According to the governor we are not to be trusted regarding the new mask guidance from the CDC, but rather we must all submit to health privacy invasion by proving vaccination to anyone and everyone, whenever we participate in everyday activities and meet our basic needs
Of course, we still have a “choice” to ignore the “science” and continue to wear a mask indefinitely, even though the White House Press Secretary has stated “The government has not now, nor will be, supporting a system that requires Americans to carry credentials… Amercians’ privacy and rights should be protected so that these systems are not used against people unfairly,”
The new dictates create a system of medical apartheid; two classes of citizens – those that comply with the governor’s edict, no matter how unfair or unconstitutional, and those that say NO.
We must say no for the sakes of struggling businesses. Oregon businesses are between a rock and a hard place. They can pay more employees to insult their customers by demanding to see our papers or risk the wrath of OSHA and OLCC. It is appalling that there are not only civil but criminal penalties in place for anyone who defies her highness (executive order 20-66 section 10).
This should not be tolerated in a “free” country. After a year of sacrifice and compliance I am saying NO and I encourage you to do the same. This only works if we largely go along with it.
Anne Pico
Dallas
