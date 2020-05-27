To Dallas High Class of 2020:
We are a group of women who graduated 40 years ago from Dallas High, and we all reside in the Seattle area. We call ourselves the DHS Class of ’80 Gal Pals.
On May 18 back in 1980, about one-third of Mt. St. Helens erupted into the sky on a Saturday morning. Warm flakes of volcanic ash landed on Dallas and uncertainty ensued about our pending commencement. Would additional eruptions prevent our traditional outdoors ceremony with its processional through floral arches held by 11th grade girls? Moving commencement indoors to the gym seemed so tacky!
Fortunately, the volcanic activity subsided and on May 29, we donned our orange and black caps and gowns and gleefully received our Dragon diplomas at the stadium on a windy night. Now, 40 years later, we lament the uncertainty and disruption to your lives due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has far exceeded our experience of the Mt. St. Helens cataclysm.
We send our best wishes as you mark this important milestone in an unprecedented manner, different from any other graduation in Dallas High School history. You are living into stories you will tell 40 years from now to the DHS Class of 2060! And don’t forget to visit us, too – we will be 98 in 2060.
Congratulations from your fellow alumnae: Jennifer Delanty, Lorna Faxon, Debbie (Fischer) Faulkner,Katy Kaiser Coleman, Vicki Read ,Dian (Schall) Schultz, Carol Scott, Karie Stephen-Hill
Jennifer Delanty
Seattle
Peafowl deaths are suspicious
Bad things are happening to the peacocks in my neighborhood, where a small group has lived for over 25 years.
At the Monmouth City Council meeting of Sept. 3, 2019, attended by many supporters of the peacocks, one speaker pointed out peacocks are protected wildlife under federal and state laws. So it is illegal for individuals to deliberately harm the peacocks.
Unfortunately that law has not protected them. Since April, four peacocks and peahens have been deliberately injured, with broken wings and legs. Only one of those is alive today. This is not a natural predator, which would eat them. This is one of us.
Sadly, with the stay at home policy, the person making these violent, illegal, deadly attacks is likely a neighbor.
I welcome diversity. But I do not want this illegal violence and the destruction of an extraordinary feature of Monmouth and our neighborhood. I mourn the loss of the adult male in full plumage, dead last week, and the young male with no fancy tail yet, and the adult female who had chicks last year, dead in April, who will never walk the neighborhood, their home and ours, again.
Kathy Farnworth
Monmouth
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. Election letters from writers outside of Polk County are not accepted. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
