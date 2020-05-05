Valerie Patoine, the current Polk County Assessor, has 17 years of working knowledge and experience in the Polk County Assessor’s Office.
This combined with her ability to work well with other Polk County departments and city offices, other Oregon counties and the State of Oregon, makes her uniquely qualified for this position.
The Polk County Assessor’s Office is in good hands managed by Assessor Valerie Patoine. She is very familiar with the current market conditions existing within Polk County and will keep values fair and equitable.
A vote for Valerie is a vote for Polk County. Keep management local.
Loretta Hodous and George Rogers
Dallas
Patoine is the best choice for assessor
I support Valerie Patoine for Polk County Assessor. She was unanimously appointed to the position 14 months ago and is the best choice for Assessor. She has worked for over 17 years in the Polk County Assessor’s office, has gained invaluable experience, and was personally trained for the position. I have had the pleasure to work with Valerie for the past 12 years and I often seek her expertise. It would be a huge detriment to our office if we lost her knowledge base that is unique to Polk County. Vote for Valerie!
Sara Bischel
Polk Co Chief Appraiser
Salem
Polk County BOC needs new ideas
There are many ways to fill sudden vacancies on boards and commissions. The method I find most problematic is selection of a replacement by remaining members. For example the two Polk County Commissioners get to choose the replacement.
Two problems. The choice is not elected. Plus that person is going to be friendly to existing members; tightening the clique that might exist. A board won’t choose someone with divergent views, so, no new ideas flow in. Hence, more of the same. Therefore, re-electing the appointed incumbent is a poor course. We need new and fresh ideas.
Fred Brown
Dallas
Vote Mark Gamba for Congress
For the May Primary, we have an excellent option for U.S. Representative Oregon 5th District. Mark Gamba, mayor of Milwaukie, Oregon, since 2015, is running as Democrat for the Congressional seat held by Kurt Schrader since 2009. Key issues for Mark include climate change and related natural resource management issues, access to healthcare, affordable housing, living wage, campaign finance reform, and voter rights. Mark is not accepting any campaign funding from corporate donors. Mark Gamba has the progressive values needed to represent us in Congress. Visit his website at www.markgamba.com to see what you think — your vote matters!
Fred Holzmer
Newport
Robb Witters has needed experience
In my 30-plus years in working in the assessment field, I have had the opportunity to work in a supervisory capacity with both candidates for Assessor.
We are entering a period of economic uncertainty. We need community leaders like Robb that can provide leadership to get us through these challenging times. Robb understands the law and he has the intelligence and knowledge to insure equity and fairness in the operation of this important office.
When people need assessment information, when they talk to the man with the mustache, they will get the service and answers they need.
Vote for Robb Witters
Shawn Beaton
Dallas
Mordhorst is the right leader
I encourage residents of Polk County to vote in the May Primary Election. We have a duty to inform ourselves of the issues facing us, and elect the best qualified candidate to lead. Electing the right candidate is vital to the preservation of our Republic.
Join me in voting for Lyle Mordhorst for Polk County Commissioner. Over the past year I have gotten to know, and gain respect for Lyle, I have seen him roll up his sleeves and put his common sense and real world experience to work for the benefit of the citizens of Polk County.
Jon Golly
Dallas
Danny Jaffer has service in his DNA
Polk County is lucky to have Danny Jaffer as a county commissioner candidate. Here’s why: I’ve been in many meetings with Danny. I find him clear-headed, practical, logical, quick to identify the heart of the matter, a natural leader, personable, articulate, and persuasive. He is unfailingly respectful and diplomatic, even in the face of opposition. Read the Voter’s Guide to see the education and experience he will bring to the commission. Those of us in the Monmouth-Independence know community service is very much in the Jaffer family DNA. Please do yourself a favor and join me in electing Danny Jaffer.
Michael Ward
Monmouth
Assessor’s office needs change
The County Assessor states in her voters’ pamphlet: “I have been privileged to meet people throughout the county …” So why did she refuse to meet with me when I raised deep concerns about Tax Assessment map accuracy?
Later County Administrator Greg Hansen stated: “... my guess is that at least 20 percent of our (Polk) properties do not have the accuracy that you are looking for...”
It’s time for a change; more of the same means property tax inequity.
Polk County needs Robb Witters, a professional willing to invigorate the Polk County Assessor’s Office and champion fairness & equity.
E.M. Easterly
Salem
Vote Valerie Patoine for Polk assessor
Valerie is a honest, hard working, forward thinking leader who has the experience needed to do the job. She is a true public servant! On May 19th, join me in voting for Valerie Patoine for Polk County Assessor.
Mike Sonday
Appraiser, Polk County Assessor’s Office
Dallas
Elect Nations to Congress
Joey Nations is a man of integrity, who will “be true to Oregonians” not special interest groups. He will listen to and follow through with his Constituents.
Joey Nations is an America-first candidate, and will fight for Oregonians to maintain our Constitutional freedoms. Joey Nations values life at all stages, family, and our God-given rights as parents.
Joey Nations possesses the fortitude and knowledge to stand strong in Washington, D.C., which is what I want for Oregon on the serious issues that will shape our community, our families, and our businesses. That is why Joey Nations will get my vote.
Kris Golly
Dallas
Letters Policy
Letters to the editor are limited to 300 words. Longer letters will be edited. Election-related letters of all types are limited to 100 words. Writers are limited to one election-related letter per election season. For election letters regarding city-level or county-wide candidates or issues, letter writers must reside within Polk County. For candidates for state-wide districts that include all or part of Polk County, letter writers must live within the candidate’s district. Each writer is restricted to one letter per 30-day period. Letters that are libelous, obscene or in bad taste will not be printed. Attacks by name on businesses or individuals will not be printed. Letters to the editor that are obvious promotions for a business, products or services will not be printed. Itemizer-Observer does not guarantee the accuracy of facts presented by letter writers; dissenters are welcome to respond. Letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author. Letters that quote facts or use quotes from third-party sources must include the original source in the letter. These original sources might not be printed, so might not count against the overall word count (100 for election related letters, 300 for other letters), but will be required so the news room may double check claims made in letters. Letters, like all editorial material submitted to the newspaper, are edited for length, grammar and content. Letters must include the author’s name, address and telephone number. This includes letters submitted via the I-O’s website. Names and cities of residence are published; street addresses and telephone numbers are used for verification purposes only. Letters must be submitted from individuals, not organizations, and must be original submissions to the I-O, not copies of letters sent to other media. Letters of thanks to businesses, individuals and organizations are limited to 10 names. The deadline for letters to the editor is 10 a.m. Monday. Letters submitted may not be retractable after this deadline. — Reach us at: Mail: Editor, Polk County Itemizer-Observer, P.O. Box 108, Dallas, OR 97338. Fax: 503-623-2395. Email: ionews@polkio.com. Office: 147 SE Court St., Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.