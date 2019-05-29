Vote to maintain order
Past weeks was, in some quarters, known as police week or a memorial time commemorating lost heroes in our service maintaining order. The word “police” is related linguistically to “polity,” which is the “order” of an entity, be it church, county and state.
Order is maintained with effort. Effort applied by citizens through their vote is called “politics,” and if that effort is applied by enough people of good, order can be maintained.
The author of chaos known in scripture as the god of this world (Satan) is made happy by non-participating virtuous people.
Please don’t make him happy. Vote to maintain order.
Raymond Godfrey
Independence
