Levy restores order to rural areas
Rural Polk County has benefited from the law enforcement levy. We have drivers who believe 20 mph school zones only apply in town. Twelve new deputies have helped remind drivers that speed limits apply everywhere.
Property crimes in rural areas are easier. The 12 new deputies and the additional two district attorneys have helped improve that. I used to think my rural schools didn’t need School Resource Officers. As a school board member, I can attest that the addition of a part-time SRO has been beneficial for the kids, school and community.
Please renew the Polk County public safety levy.
Anna Scharf
Amity
Food bank grateful to Dallas Rotary Club
The Dallas Food Bank would like to sincerely thank the Dallas Rotary Club for doing the Dallas Rotary Food Drive for us. The effort was spearheaded by the Community Service Rotary Food Drive Committee and included many volunteers.
The Dallas Rotary Club collected 1,087 pounds of food during March, thanks to the generosity of the community. That is enough food to supply 906 meals to food insecure people in our community.
We thank you all for your time, energy, and generosity.
Mona Ordonez
Food bank volunteer
Dallas
Scharf good for Perrydale schools
I retired from Perrydale School District in 2016 after being the business manager for 19 years. I worked with Anna Scharf while I was there. She was serving on the board and, before that, the budget committee. Anna was always anxious to learn about the complicated public budget process. She was also willing to look at where the district might be able to find cost-saving options or doing things more efficiently. One of her proposals was going to an electronic newsletter, saving the district hundreds of dollars and time each publication. I fully support Anna Scharf for re-election.
Julie Braxling
Sheridan
Re-elect Posey for Dallas schools
I am supporting Matt Posey for re-election on the Dallas School Board. I have known Matt for over 25 years, and have been fortunate to serve on the school board with him for the past 12 years.
Matt has dedicated himself to the youth and our community in so many ways, including overseeing the Dallas Basketball Association, and spent countless hours volunteering on the Dallas Field of Dreams Turf Football Field.
He cares deeply about our Dallas School District and continues to give back with his volunteer service. Please join me in re-electing Matt Posey for the Dallas School Board.
Michael J. Bollman
Dallas
Public Safety more than police
Public safety in Dallas and Polk County means more than having police departments and patrols. It means the combined services of the sheriff’s office, the county jail, the parole and probation officers, prosecution of crimes by the District Attorney’s office and the services of County Circuit Court.
With this renewal, city and county residents alike get the promise of keeping us safe with better 911 support, more patrol deputies, mental health specialists assisting jail personnel, special courts for juveniles and drug users, helping them address problems beyond the crime. Join me in voting yes to renew our Public Safety levy.
Cheryl Williams
Dallas
