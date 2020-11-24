Protests address local issues
The Black Lives Matter protest in Monmouth began in response to the George Floyd murder in Minnesota but continues every Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. on 99W and Main Street because we have problems with racism locally.
Our neighbors, people of color and Black and indigenous people, encounter racism every day because of their skin color. They hear racial slurs, get treated poorly in restaurants and stores, and are made to feel unwelcome and unsafe because of attitudes they encounter.
These attitudes that cause our neighbors’ experiences are from the unexamined racial prejudices developed over our country’s 400-year history of racial injustice.
The Monmouth for Justice group formed out of the Black Lives Matter protests because we recognized the need to educate people about this racism and injustice. We created a public Facebook page as a repository of anti-racism articles so people can learn where racism comes from and how to stop the racial injustice that our neighbors, people of color and Black and indigenous people, experience every day. To stop racial injustice, we need to bring it out in the open. It’s the ultimate community response to the Golden Rule, “treat others as you would like to be treated.”
To truly follow this rule, it isn’t disunifying to show that our neighbors are treated poorly because of their skin color, but instead we’re called to be “our brother’s keeper.” The Black Lives Matter protesters suggest how we can change to be inclusive and treat people fairly. Protesters provide vision: “We Can Be Better” and “Make America Kind Again.” The signs ask people to reflect on the racial reality of our community: “White Denial Maintains Racism,” and protesters offer hope of what we can be when “Love Wins.” Monmouth for Justice is working to bring meaningful unity to our communities.
Carol McKiel
Monmouth
Thank you for taking pandemic seriously
The purpose of this letter is to give a big thank you to everyone that is practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when inside a public place (and outside if social distancing is iffy).
You, collectively, are saving lives and reducing suffering. And a special big thank you to the medical professionals dealing with the virus. You for sure are saving lives and reducing suffering.
And to Kate Brown and her crew of advisors a thumbs up for guidance that has helped motivate most of us to do the right thing (even many of the complainers).
Did you know that of the 53 metro areas in the United States with populations over one million, the Portland Metro area has the lowest number of virus deaths per person -- 21 deaths per 100,000 population.
The San Jose Metro Area is second best at 24 per 100,000 and San Francisco-Oakland Metro Area is third at 26 per 100,000.
Other metro area numbers: Los Angeles 68, Chicago 100, New York 231. These numbers are as of Nov. 21, and can be found at c19graphs.net. They are increasing rapidly almost everywhere. Take care.
Don Ellingson
Dallas
Do your own research about voting
Voters who are quick to condemn President Trump, might want to turn off their televisions, stop listening to main stream media and research for themselves the truth about voter fraud which has been rampant in our world for decades, whether they want to believe it or not.
These alphabet media outlets owned by the elite, have a hidden agenda and want to keep us in the dark. Their agenda is NOT for our benefit. The SWAMP is DEEP.
I don’t know anyone who would not agree that 2020 has been a year from hell. It’s wake up time!
The internet is filled with information that can show you; NewsMax, Epoch Times, Project Veritas, on Twitter and more, another reality, uncensored, that will shock, empower, and give us hope during these dark times.
We need to dig deep, trust our intuition and ask GOD for guidance and TRUTH.
I know some will think I’m nuts. Well, don’t believe me. Research for yourself and then decide if what I share just might be the biggest AHA you have ever experienced.
When you truly realize what great things President Trump has done and continues to do for America and the world, you will be amazed!
He can appear abrasive. He’s a wealthy businessman, not a career politician, takes no salary, can’t be bought and is not afraid to speak up.
Divine intervention and prayer brought him to us and he will continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.
Dorothy Woxell
Dallas
GOP has abandoned Constitution
Consider events of the last few years. For the first time in America a political party, the Republican Party has abandoned its obligation and allegiance to the United States Constitution, the citizens, the laws and common decency.
People’s right to vote is a duty. Yet the GOP works hard to disenfranchise millions of Americans who don’t meet their ideal image. Trump sets the example for this abandoning of allegiance with his evidence-free claim of massive voter fraud which his toadies faithfully parrot. Sen. Lindsey Graham called the Secretary of State for Georgia to inquire whether said Secretary could “lose” large numbers of ballots. The honorable Republican Secretary refused this illegal request.
Right wing toadies in some states attempted to enter the ballot counting areas chanting “Stop the count.” The Governor of Texas, just a day prior to voting, ruled that each county would have only one ballot drop box. A hindrance to the counties with big cities which tend to be liberal.
Lastly the Constitution indicates that a duty of government is to provide for the common welfare. Americans would think elderly protections such as Social Security, Medicare etc., all self-paid programs, would be a reasonable thing for America. Not so says the GOP and the Right Wing. As attendees to a Rand Paul rally shouted “Let them die.” That is where the GOP and Right Wing are now. Better yet, they are perfectly willing to lollygag around with weapons drawn to coerce their dogma onto others.
Fred Brown
Dallas
Fuller has many achievements
I read the article concerning the no confidence vote in President Rex Fuller by the staff of Western Oregon University in the Nov. 18, 2020 issue of the I-O. I am sure that President Fuller isn’t the only university CEO who has been blind-sided by COVID-19. I believe that I read (in the I-O) that when COVID-19 hit, he took a voluntary reduction in salary. His first four years were ones of unprecedented fundraising and innovative implementations to counteract both declining enrollment, which started long before he came to WOU, and the state funding which has been dropping each year for many years.
In his yearly presentation to the WOU Emeritus Society, September 2020, he noted that enrollment is down 7.6% this fall with no anticipation of increasing that figure during the winter and spring terms. Next year has all the hallmarks of looking even worse. Over the last four years, President Fuller and his team have initiated “transfer pathways” which helps community college students transfer without having to retake classes. He also established a Salem campus where adult students can work towards a degree while continuing their full-time employment.
These are not insignificant achievements. I understand faculty don’t want to be unemployed anymore than anyone else. But if the students aren’t there to teach, what is the alternative? President Fuller is set to retire next fall, and I think it is sad that his legacy of achievements will be buried under losses due to COVID-19.
M. Leighton
Monmouth
Staff vote ignores COVID-19 problems
The people who initiated the article in last week’s I-O criticizing Dr. Fuller have disgraced themselves.
Historically, labor unions have been great help to the working class. In this case, they are ignoring the serious problems the university faces because of the COVID-19 epidemic. The union leadership has chosen to attack Dr. Fuller rather than cooperate or offer a different solution if there is one. Shame on them.
Dr. Fuller has worked hard for Western Oregon University and has served it well. Has, is and will.
John Schoon
Rickreall
