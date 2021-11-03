Whitworth fundraiser a success
Whitworth Elementary School wants to send a big THANK YOU to Ugo’s for their annual support of our pizza night fundraiser that they sponsored on Sept. 28. The money raised each year is used to promote our positive behavior programs in our school. Due to their continued support we are able to provide weekly and monthly celebrations for our kids. We also would like to thank our parents and other community members for participating in our fundraiser. The continued support of our community businesses and members shows why Dallas is a great place to live.
Kellie Ackerman
Whitworth Elementary School, Dallas
Coverage of Garton disappoints
I was very disappointed in the I-O’s coverage of Sheriff Garton. The article seemed to frame the discussion around the nasty communications coming into his office. In point of fact, Sheriff Garton, unsolicited, published his views on public health masking to the people of Polk Country. There was no mandate.
The I-O failed to follow up on the underlying belief of Sheriff Garton and the group he seems to adhere to. A group of sheriffs have decided, based on an incorrect reading of the U.S. Constitution, that ultimate local power lies in the sheriff’s office. The sheriff, then, will decide what is worth enforcing and what is not. To quote Sheriff Garton: “the over-reaching state/federal authority goes against the principles of our Constitution and structure of our republic, (Oregonian, Aug. 27) and Gov. Brown’s request for Oregonians to wear masks for public health sake is “against our God given right to choose what is best for ourselves and children.” My point is this: the sheriff is a local law enforcement agent who has no authority above state or federal laws. The sheriff doesn’t get to pick what to enforce should he be ordered to. Sheriff Garton has shown that he has no problem deciding what seems best to him and then applying it to all the rest of us. The I-O chose not to talk with Sheriff Garton about why this is his attitude.
Look up Constitutionalist Sheriff, see if the shoe fits. I am concerned that it does.
Diane McBurnett
Monmouth
Mandates aren’t necessary
A big thank you to Anne Pico and Nan Willis. Glenda Schmoyer. Wow.
A mandate that every person on the planet have the “jab” and wear a mask is ridiculous. I don’t believe there’s ever been a time in our history when you quarantined the healthy to protect the sick. Shutting down the whole economy and people losing their businesses, jobs, and God-given freedoms while leaving the border wide open, bringing COVID and God only knows what other diseases is pure tyranny.
The anger should be at the feckless leaders who prefer socialism,communism and Marxism. They don’t obey their own mandates. People should get the “jab” and wear a mask if they want to. Don’t wish death threats on those who choose not to or can’t take it. You’re protected if you got the “jab?”
I’m very aware how serious this virus is. So is the flu. Strange how no cases of flu have been mentioned. Survival rate is very high. That’s no comfort to those who lost loved ones.
People losing their jobs by the thousands is unAmerican. When they going to tell people to “get into the box cars”?
Apparently, Fred Brown (Letters, Oct. 13) was upset over the young men flying big flags from the back of their big trucks. How do you know they aren’t flying for someone lost in Iraq or Afghanistan? Or maybe they just love our country.
When our flag, “Old Glory,” flies it means the “end of tyranny” The “woke” crowd hates the flag so they want to change it. Every time “Old Glory “ is unfurled it shows one more piece of tyranny is going down. So, fly our flag.
God isn’t done with the USA yet. So, buckle up buttercups. God gave us minds to think with so let’s start using them.
Sherry Winston
Independence
